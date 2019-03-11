Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Starting pitcher deep-dive– injuries, strategies and questions galore

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

As April draws near, the list of players who wont be ready for the start of the season seems longer and longer. Clayton Kershaw is very unlikely to make his customary opening day start and on Monday, the Braves confirmed Mike Foltynewicz won’t be ready by opening day either. Meanwhile, starting pitchers in general are playing fewer innings overall, which inspired Scott Pianowski and his guest Dalton Del Don this week to dive heavily into some overall pitching strategy for the 2019 fantasy season.

First they start with the recent news that 3B Vlad Guerrero, Jr. is expected to miss at least three weeks with an oblique strain and whether it means anything considering he was not expected to be promoted it to the majors for a number of weeks anyways (2:10).

They also discuss OF Adam Jones signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend (6:00) and the aforementioned injury to Braves SP Mike Foltynewicz (7:00).

For the majority of the episode, Scott and Dalton discuss a few different strategies for drafting starting pitchers, how the position compares to the running back position in fantasy football and some bargains and fades in the field (8:30).

Finally, Scott wraps up the show by asking Dalton to participate in a draft of the best TV shows ever made (35:00).

Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don discuss the injuries to Clayton Kershaw (L), Mike Foltynewicz (R) and the problems with the starting pitcher position as a whole on this week’s Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast. (Getty Images)

