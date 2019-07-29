Fantasy Baseball Podcast: "Selective aggression" and how to play fantasy baseball like a poker pro

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

Despite the fact that the 2019 MLB trade deadline is a mere days away, the teams have been suspiciously quiet on the transaction market. With far too few trades to report on, today's episode is devoted to the game theory aspect of fantasy baseball.

Scott Pianowski is joined by Sammy Reid of RotoGrinders to talk about his experiences playing poker full-time and how all fantasy owners can apply poker strategy and game theory to their seasonal leagues (2:15).

Next, Scott and Sammy talk about fantasy football's "zero RB" strategy and how it relates to the supply and demand of starting pitchers in fantasy baseball (19:50). Sammy offers some advice as to where a lot of owners go wrong when drafting pitchers and offers some ways to out-game your competitors when it comes to finding pitching.

Scott later asks Sammy how he feels about a pair of Texas Rangers in Shin-Soo Choo and Joey Gallo (30:20).

Later, the guys wrap up the show discussing the strategic differences between DFS and seasonal fantasy leagues (35:10) and close out the podcast drafting their favorite things from the movie Rounders (38:50).

Members of the Oakland A's play poker. Scott Pianowski and Sammy Reid discuss how fantasy owners can use poker strategy to their advantage on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

