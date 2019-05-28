Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Second chance drafting the remainder of the 2019 season

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

Coming out of the weekend that unofficially starts the summer, Yahoo Sports' Dalton Del Don joins Scott Pianowski the day after Memorial Day for a podcast about holidays and redrafting your league right as the MLB season hits full stride.

For the bulk of the episode, Scott recounts his NFBC "Second Chance" draft which alters some rules in favor of starting a brand-new league from scratch with scoring starting on Memorial Day (0:40).

They discuss the topsy-turvy first round where Scott landed an unexpected star with the third overall pick, where the first tier of ace pitchers landed and how advanced stats should play into your selections at this time of year

Later, Dalton gets into his insane League of Leagues team where he absolutely crushed his starting pitchers with guys like Hyun-Jin Ryu, Matt Boyd, Caleb Smith, Chris Paddack and Jose Berrios. They discuss Dalton's strategy for landing them and how to track up-and-comers either in future drafts or in FAAB (27:10).

To wrap up the baseball portion of the episode, the guys discuss some later-round picks in Matt Carpenter, Miguel Sanó, Nicholas Castellanos (33:40) and a few valuable but unsexy pitchers on bad teams (38:25).

Acknowledging the Memorial Day weekend, Scott ends the show by asking Dalton to participate in a draft of the best holidays (41:20).

