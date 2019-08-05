Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Recapping the trade deadline, plus boons and banes from both leagues

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

With the trade deadline in the rear view mirror, fantasy owners can focus on their own league trade deadlines (if they haven't passed already) and settle in for the home stretch of the season.

Patrick Davitt of BaseballHQ joins Scott Pianowski this week to discuss how the majors reshuffled last week and then gives some hitters and pitchers from both leagues that could be a boon or a bane this upcoming week.

Before they dive into the players who actually moved this year, Scott and Patrick chat about how they feel the deadline went this year after the MLB removed the second trade deadline from the calendar (11:00)

Later, the guys talk about some of the major moves from last week, specifically how the Houston Astros added Zack Greinke and Aaron Sanchez to bolster their pitching staff (14:10).

Next, they discuss some relievers who moved at the deadline as well as some general strategy on how to pick up saves from your non-closer relievers (19:40).

After that, Patrick picks his patented "Boons & Banes" for the week. In the boons category, Willie Calhoun and Dustin May, just to name a few (27:40), and for the banes, Patrick discusses a pair of Yankees he's pessimistic about: Aaron Judge and Adam Ottavino (38:00).

To wrap up the show, the guys draft their favorite underrated things (49:30).

Zack Greinke and Aaron Sanchez heading to the Houston Astros are two of the biggest trade deadline moves fantasy owners should take note of. (Photo Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

