Fantasy Baseball Podcast: How to juggle sanity, strategy and FAAB half-way through the season, also lots of Dodger talk

Baseball teams will play their 81st games this week as the majors hit their official half-way point. As the All-Star break and the dog days of summer approach quickly, Vlad Sedler of Elite Fantasy joins Scott Pianowski on the the pod to talk about how to juggle sanity and strategy at this point in the season, especially when you're in multiple leagues and best ball leagues (1:30).

Scott then asks Vlad to talk specifically about FAAB bidding strategy for mid-June (14:25) and what under-the-radar pickups fantasy owners should be targeting (19:35).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Moving out west, Scott & Vlad wonder if the Los Angeles Dodgers are peaking too early in a division that looks all-but clinched in mid-June (22:55). They chat about the curious case of Chris Taylor and if Hyun-Jin Ryu's comet of a season will ever come back down to earth. Later, they stay in the NL West to fit in some San Diego Padres talk (28:40).

Scott & Vlad also talk about which advanced stats they pay attention to and which they ignore (32:00) and the nice little season Eric Sogard is having with the Toronto Blue Jays (35:30).

They wrap up the show drafting all things related to the Los Angeles Dodgers including this excellent picture of Tommy Lasorda and Frank Sinatra (38:45).

SP Hyun-Jin Ryu is making an impressive Cy Young case in 2019 on a Los Angeles Dodgers team that is looking to clinch the NL West early. Scott Pianowski and Vlad Sedler discuss the fantasy implications on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts