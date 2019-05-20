Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Going FAAB-crazy and talking trade strategy with Fred Zinkie

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

After a week of call-ups throughout the majors, fantasy owners likely have their heads spinning. Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Fred Zinkie try to make things easier this week by discussing two major aspects of in-season fantasy management: FAAB bidding and trading.

But first, the guys check in on Bryce Harper. Remember him? The guy who led every hot take from November until March? Scott and Fred talk about his early season performance and ask whether it's time to pump the brakes on Harper (1:20).

Next, Scott and Fred dive deep into the slew of prospects recently called up into the majors including Atlanta's Austin Riley, Colorado's Brendan Rodgers, Houston's Corbin Martin, Texas' Willie Calhoun, and Milwaukee's Keston Hiura. They talk FAAB bidding strategy and how you should manage your FAAB through the season (6:00).

Later, Scott asks Fred to talk about a problem area for many fantasy owners: trades. They discuss how to get more out of your trades and be a better trading partner in general (23:45).

Scott wraps up the show asking Fred to participate in a five-round draft of their favorite beverages (39:15).

