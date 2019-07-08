Fantasy Baseball Podcast: First-half fantasy takeaways at the All-Star break

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

It's the All-Star break, so with a few less games of actual baseball to focus on this week, Scott Pianowski is joined by Yahoo Sports' Fred Zinkie to look back at the trends, the swings, the misses and the big takeaways from 2019's first half.

They start the show discussing the Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen and some of their most regretful drops from the first half of the season (0:40).

Next they talk about the players and trends they got right so far this season, including Kirby Yates and the strategy of going after second-tier closers, Wade Miley's season in Houston and D.J. Lemahieu's clutch season in the Bronx (4:20).

Later, because you can't brag about your Ws, Scott and Fred talk about some of the Ls they've taken over the season including being too high on Daniel Murphy and Rick Porcello and not high enough on Aldaberto Mondesí (24:15).

The guys close out the episode drafting their favorite Freds from the world of pop-culture (43:55).

