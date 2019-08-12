Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Evaluating Statcast numbers and updating projections for Leake, Greinke and Bauer

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With Scott Pianowski hitting the links this weekend on a much-needed vacation, Yahoo Fantasy's ultimate utility guy Dalton Del Don takes over the podcast for the week.

He's joined by Derek Carty of ESPN and RotoGrinders and the creator of The Bat projection system to talk about some of the trends he's been seeing this season and how he's updated some of his projections since his last podcast appearance.

First, they chat about the crazy numbers put up this weekend by Lucas Giolito and Aristides Aquino and why those players are hard to project going forward (0:35).

Next, the guys dive into Derek's updated analytics from The Bat. They talk about some of the metrics provided by Statcast including exit velocity, launch angle, barrels and how fantasy owners can analyze those stats (4:00).

Derek then provides some projection updates to a group of recently traded players in Mike Leake, Zack Greinke and Trevor Bauer. They use these three trades as an opportunity to discuss spin rates, how venues can affect strikeouts and walks, swinging strikeout rates and adjusting to the increased HR rate throughout the majors (8:15).

Later, Dalton asks Derek about some of The Bat's hits and misses from this season including Blake Treinen, German Marquez and Yordan Alvarez (22:40)

To wrap up the baseball portion of the show, Derek gives some daily fantasy pointers and how he feels weather and umpires should play into your DFS strategy (28:25).

The guys close out the show drafting their favorite current TV shows (39:10).

Dalton Del Don and Derek Carty discuss the monster weekend from Aristides Aquino on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Story continues

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts