Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Drafting Pitchers & Players Who Benefit From the Delayed Season

On this episode, Alex Fast of PitcherList.com joins our own Scott Pianowski to break down all things pitchers.

The guys begin with their draft strategy with a delayed and truncated season and how it affects the player pool. Which guys should rise up your draft board and benefit from the delay? (3:35)

Alex and Scott move to the mound and ask what is their pitcher type in fantasy? (7:50) Also, what is the best stat to evaluate pitchers and how has CSW rate changed the analytics game? (14:43)

From starters to closers and relievers, how do saves present a new challenge to fantasy players (23:14) and which relievers are going to surprise us a few weeks into the season? (33:39)

The guys cap the show with a draft of the best relievers in the history of the game. (52:33)





Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish is among the pitchers discussed on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast. (Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images)

