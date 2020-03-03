Fantasy Baseball Podcast: DeGrom vs. Cole, Yankees lineup uncertainty & Dodgers' dual closers

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

Fantasy Baseball draft season continues and Scott Pianowski is joined this week by Rotoworld's D.J. Short to talk about a conundrum many fantasy owners are facing in the first round of their drafts: should Jacob DeGrom or Gerrit Cole be the first starting pitcher off the board?

The guys discuss the case for each of the two New York pitchers and the other starters you may consider in the first round (1:45). The conversation naturally turns to the other star Mets pitcher, Noah Syndergaard. What do you do with Thor when he hasn't been able to make up for the Mets' offensive and defensive shortcomings in the same way DeGrom has? (7:20)

Arizona's Ketel Marte had a breakout season in 2019, earning his first All-Star appearance and coming in 4th in the NL MVP race. Can he repeat the outstanding numbers he dropped last year or is he destined for a bit of a correction? (11:10)

Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow threw great stuff last year when he wasn't dealing with injuries. The guys discuss his top 10 starter upside for 2020. (16:20)

Moving back to New York for a bit, they guys discuss Gary Sanchez and a Yankee lineup that's already facing some injury uncertainty and what fantasy owners should do if their league requires rostering two catchers. (19:30)

Scott & D.J. talk about the Dodgers' plan with Kenley Jansen and Blake Trienen and how fantasy owners should navigate the closer market in general. (28:00)

Fantasy owners can expect the unexpected with the Texas Rangers moving into a new stadium this year. The guys talk about Rangers SS Elvis Andrus and how owners can adjust to the unknown park effects resulting from the Rangers transitioning out of the offense-friendly Globe Life Park to the unproven Globe Life Field (32:30).

Wrapping up the fantasy portion of the show, the guys discuss the Pirates' Kevin Newman, (35:10) as well as the Astros' Jose Urquidy and Josh James (37:20).

The guys close out the show drafting their 5 favorite baseball movies. (41:15)

