Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Combating late August fantasy fatigue and replacing José Ramírez

We're a week away from Labor Day and for lots of fantasy owners, football is becoming more top of mind. Inspired by the boredom the Los Angeles Dodgers displayed over the weekend against the New York Yankees, Scott Pianowski is joined by Yahoo's own Fred Zinkie to discuss ways to combat the late-summer boredom that strikes fantasy baseball owners (2:50).

Next, Scott & Fred chat about the Indians' José Ramírez and his broken hand that will sideline him for the rest of the season. How does that affect him next year and who are some replacement options in the short-term (8:15)?

Later, Scott contemplates what he should do with a two-start week from Homer Bailey and the guys discuss the upsides and downsides two-start weeks from fringier pitchers and the weirdness of the night game followed by a day game (15:25).

In a few grab-bag baseball topics, Fred & Scott talk about streaming his pitchers against the Detroit Tigers for the rest of the season (20:00), Austin Nola of the Seattle Mariners (22:05), whether St. Louis' Jack Flaherty should be considered an ace next season (26:05) and dominant relievers like Nick Anderson and Josh Hader, who get a ton of strikeouts but also tend to give up a fair share of home runs (30:50).

The guys close out the show with fantasy baseball "swing thoughts," nuggets of fantasy advice akin to tiny morsels of golf advice (37:10).

