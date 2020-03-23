Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Breaking down auction drafts, the Coors effect and more

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Basketball Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On this episode, Gene McCaffrey from The Athletic joins our own Scott Pianowski to break down their recent Tout Wars auction draft, how to approach advanced stats and the increase in power, the Colorado Rockies latest attempt to soothe their Coors hangover on the road, and more.

The guys begin with breaking down the results of their recent Tout Wars auction, a 15-team mixed league draft. Gene made a big move early taking Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom for $50. That was $10 more than fellow ace Gerrit Cole went for, but he explains why if he had the opportunity, he’d do it all over again, and even pay a little bit extra to do it. (01:50)

His early expenditures on blue-chippers meant grabbing a plethora of $1 players at the end of the draft, but Scott explains why he prefers keeping budget flexibility to grab players at $2 or $3 dollars at the end of drafts. (04:30)

Gene and Scott then go through some of their favorite picks in Gene’s draft, including Jesus Luzardo, Mitch Garver, and Julio Urias. (12:57)

Gene’s a Colorado native and was one of the first baseball writers to notice that ex-Rockies tended to hit better when they left Colorado for a new team. They also discuss what to expect from current Rockies players like Trevor Story, Garrett Hampson, and Ryan McMahon. (25:00)

They wrap up by discussing draft strategy at the end of the first round (31:30), why low-walk hitters like Tim Anderson and Javier Baez are being undervalued (34:30), and in honor of Tom Brady soon wearing a Tampa Bay jersey, have a draft of baseball players who looked really strange in a team’s uniform. (40:15)

Where should you take Trevor Story in fantasy drafts?

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts