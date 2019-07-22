Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Bay area updates– A's pitching check-in and will the Giants buy or sell?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast

With the trade deadline fast approaching for both major league teams and fantasy teams, Scott Pianowski welcomes Bay Area native and Rotowire columnist Scott Jenstad to the show to update on the Giants and A's, two teams that could be active as they make their final playoff pushes.

Before they get to the NorCal teams, they first dip down to San Diego to chat about Manuel Margot, Wil Meyers and the crowded Padres outfield (2:30).



Next Pianow talks about his rough summer on the Kevin Gausman roller coaster and the guys discuss Gausman, Luke Jackson and the Atlanta Braves pitching staff (7:00).

In their first Bay Area stop, the Scotts chat about the San Francisco Giants and whether the suddenly .500 team should be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline (13:00).

Later, Pianow talks about late-season FAAB strategy as budgets tend to dwindle down and the curse of confirmation bias. (16:00)

Moving to the East Bay, the guys discuss the Oakland A's pitching staff as the team currently hanging onto the final wild card spot in the AL (26:45).

Finally, the two Scotts wrap up the show drafting overrated things (42:10).

Liam Hendriks of the Oakland Athletics is among the players Scott Pianowski and Scott Jenstad discuss as they take stock of both Bay Area teams on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)





