Fantasy Baseball Podcast: 2020 win total over/under best bets and Cy Young & MVP long-shots.

In a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast first, Scott Pianowski enlists Dalton Del Don to take a brief detour from their regularly scheduled fantasy advice into the world of betting and MLB futures – just in time for the 2020 regular season.

The guys go division-by-division, breaking down each team's over/under win totals as put out by our partners at BetMGM. Mixing in some fantasy advice with some betting prognostication, they give their thoughts on which teams are likely to beat those win totals or fall flat:

AL East (3:45)

AL Central (9:45)

AL West (15:25)

NL East (20:40)

NL Central (25:00)

NL West (30:00)

They wrap up the show giving some long-shot MVP and Cy Young picks (36:00), then draft their 10 favorite things about the art of gambling (39:00).

