Fantasy Baseball Podcast: 2019 takeaways and a 2020 mock draft

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
Yahoo Sports

As the 2019 MLB regular season and most fantasy leagues draw to a close, Scott Pianowski is joined by Gene McCaffrey of The Athletic to take a look back at the year that was and set sights on the year ahead.

This episode, Scott & Gene deliver some of their major takeaways from the 2019 season including:

- why you shouldn't over-react to off years from good pitchers (3:50)

- taking note of the growing divide between the good teams and bad teams (8:00)

- why you should potentially invest in riskier mid-round players next year (12:35)

- how to find the sweet spot of mid-range closing pitchers (16:40)

Later, they take stock of some contenders in the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Houston Astros as the postseason draws near (22:25) before closing out the episode mocking the first 10 picks of a 2020 fantasy draft (31:10).

Houston Astros pitcher <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/players/9121/" data-ylk="slk:Gerrit Cole">Gerrit Cole</a> (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
