Fantasy Baseball Podcast: 20 players to avoid in your fantasy drafts

Scott Pianowski is joined this week by Yahoo's fantasy expert (and resident TV and film critic) Dalton Del Don to talk about players at every position you should consider not drafting at their current ADPs in fantasy drafts. Apologies in advance to Houston Astros fans.

Starting Pitchers (02:55)

First Basemen (11:31)

Second Basemen (15:18)

Shortstops (18:36)

Third Basemen (20:56)

Catchers (25:10)

Closers (28:47)

Outfield (33:57)

The guys close out the show by drafting their favorite endings to five movies. Mild spoilers abound if you haven't seen movies like Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather. (40:00)

Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve are two players we're avoiding in fantasy drafts.

