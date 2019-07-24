Fantasy Baseball Pickups: Late-bloomers are emerging

This week, fantasy baseball expert Scott Pianowski wants to offer up some waiver wire pickup suggestions whom he believes will certainly help fantasy gamers in the second half of the season.

First up, we have the San Diego Padres’ Manuel Margot, who has reemerged of late. The young outfielder is hitting .292 with 4 HR and 4 SB in July. Those stolen bases are key, as Margot is 13-for-13 on the season in stolen base attempts. His defense should keep him in the lineup, and he’s available in over 80% of Yahoo leagues.

Next is Travis d’Arnaud — we’ve mentioned him before. He’s been the No. 1 catcher the last two months in fantasy — yes, you read that correctly. d’Arnaud plays DH, 1B, and catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, and has hit .300 with 11 HR the last two months. Somehow, he’s still rostered in under 50% in Yahoo leagues.

Finally, we have New York Yankees pitcher Chad Green, who has been excellent since coming back from his demotion to the minors. He’s been transitioning back to a traditional bullpen role, and he can undoubtedly help your pitching ratios the rest of the season.