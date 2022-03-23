  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy Baseball: Our top draft targets from the AL West

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Angels
    Los Angeles Angels
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Houston Astros
    Houston Astros
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anthony Rendon
    Anthony Rendon
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Verlander
    Justin Verlander
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Framber Valdez
    Framber Valdez
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Raisel Iglesias
    Raisel Iglesias
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Our fantasy baseball analysts jump into each MLB division and reveal the player they're targeting in drafts from each team. Here are Scott Pianowski, Dalton Del Don and Andy Behrens' picks for the AL West.

Houston Astros

- I realize the defending AL batting champ is 37 years old, but he’s also a member of the #BSOHL club this spring. Yuli Gurriel is available beyond Pick No. 150 in drafts, so he’s a cheap, bankable option for anyone who misses on the upper-tier first basemen. No one is gonna fight you for his services, but he can certainly help. — Andy Behrens

- I recognize Framber Valdez’s K/BB ratio was moving in the wrong direction last year, but he also recorded a dreamy 70.3 percent ground-ball rate. This isn’t Little League — ground balls don’t turn into home runs. Valdez also gets plenty of ancillary support — Houston offers a deep lineup, a reliable bullpen and what’s quietly a pitcher-favoring home park. Regular road trips to Oakland will also be a Valdez delight. — Scott Pianowski

[Batter up: Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

- Justin Verlander’s innings may be somewhat limited this season, but he’s a full 18 months removed from Tommy John surgery. The Astros trusted his health enough to give Verlander a huge offseason contract ($50 million over two years), and Houston remains a terrific situation to rack up wins. Working in the mid-90s during his first spring appearance, Verlander may not be quite ready for the start of the season thanks in part to the lockout, but he’s going to dominate as usual when back on the mound with a healthy elbow. — Dalton Del Don

Los Angeles Angels

- A quick check of the rosters I’ve drafted to this point indicates that I’m very much in on Anthony Rendon. His 2021 season was derailed by injury, but the man is reportedly 100 percent these days. Let’s please recall that from 2017 to 2020, he slashed .307/.399/.550. He’s still just 31, so there’s no reason to expect him to nosedive in terms of fantasy value. If he remains healthy, he’s gonna rake. — Andy Behrens

- If you want a long-leash closer but don’t want to pay the rising draft sticker for Josh Hader or Liam Hendriks, Raisel Iglesias makes sense. He’s coming off career-best marks for walk and strikeout rate, and he’s been a reliable closer for five straight years. Manager Joe Maddon says Iglesias will be limited to one-inning assignments in the regular season, which might actually boost the save count. This is a very safe place to park your ninth-inning money. — Scott Pianowski

- Anthony Rendon is coming off the worst season of his career, but he’s one year removed from being one of the league’s best hitters (153 wRC+) after signing in LA. Hamstring, knee, groin, triceps and finally a hip injury that required surgery (he’s expected to be ready for spring training) all contributed to his down 2021, but Rendon is still 31 years old and is slated to hit behind Mike Trout. During NFBC Main Events last year, Rendon’s ADP was inside the top-45 overall. This year you can draft him in the eighth/ninth round. — Dalton Del Don

Anthony Rendon #6 of the Los Angeles Angels is a fantasy baseball star when healthy
A healthy Anthony Rendon is a fantasy baseball bargain in drafts. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Seattle Mariners

- There’s no shortage of right answers on this team. One of my favorite draft-and-stash prospects has been Julio Rodriguez, a player coming off an almost perfect minor league season at the plate (.347/.441/.560). He seems ready to hit major league pitching right now, but the Mariners’ outfield is fully stocked. So we wait. Rodriguez should be worth holding; his arrival will be an actionable fantasy event. — Andy Behrens

- Maybe Eugenio Suarez is getting a change of scenery at the right time. The Mariners won’t try to make him into a shortstop, that’s for sure. And for all the stress over Suarez’s average the last two years, that’s a new problem. His cumulative batting average from 2015 to 2019 was a useful .267. Even if he’s just a power-specialty play, you can make a par at his ADP. If the average bumps even a little bit, hello profit. — Scott Pianowski

- J.P. Crawford is slated to hit leadoff for a suddenly improved Seattle lineup that now features Jesse Winker in the middle. Crawford is just now entering his prime at age 27 and was a former first-round pick. He doesn’t offer a ton of power/speed upside, but Crawford has strong bat control and sports one of the lower ADPs (#239) you’ll ever see for a middle infielder likely to score 100+ runs. — Dalton Del Don

Oakland A’s

- I’m kinda terrified to write up any A’s player because everyone on the roster is apparently a trade chip these days. I can tell you that I’ve selected Lou Trivino in multiple drafts as a late-round source for saves, but, naturally, he could be on the move this season as well. I’m just hoping he remains with Oakland until this feature gets published. — Andy Behrens

[Try Yahoo Fantasy Plus for free to get premium baseball draft tools and more]

- I don’t know what the A’s are going to do with their 2-9 slots, but Tony Kemp looks like a winner in the leadoff chair. He’s the only hitter in this lineup likely to have a solid OBP, and in a full season, he projects for double-digit homers and steals. Target him in the late rounds. — Scott Pianowski

- While I had been targeting A.J. Puk as a sleeper candidate to take over as Oakland’s closer, the former top prospect is reportedly being stretched out to start. It makes sense with the A’s rotation wide open (Frankie Montas and Sean Manea are also likely to be dealt eventually), and Puk was taken with the No. 6 pick in the draft to be a future ace, not closer.

Puk remains a huge injury risk and is unlikely to provide more than 130 innings in a best-case scenario, but his stuff also gives him legit fantasy upside. The 6'7" Puk added 25 pounds of muscle during the offseason and was encouragingly sitting at 94-96 mph during his first outing this spring. Grab him at the very end of your drafts. — Dalton Del Don

Texas Rangers

- Mitch Garver arrived from Minnesota via trade this spring and he’ll get all the playing time he can handle. Injuries have obviously been an issue in recent seasons, but Garver is still only 31 years old and we know his power upside is significant. If you pass on the luxury catchers (which is generally a good plan), he’s a terrific late option. He’ll hit for a respectable average with 25-30 homer potential. — Andy Behrens

- The Regression Police are having fun with Marcus Semien, and I get it — his 2021 dream season is unlikely to repeat. But what did Semien do in his previous full season of 2019? Check that juicy .285-123-33-92-10 line. He’s a gift in the third round; too much regression is priced into his ADP. — Scott Pianowski

- Mitch Garver is two seasons removed from swatting 31 homers over just 93 games when his 155 wRC+ easily led all catchers. After a forgetful 2020, Garver bounced back last year with 13 home runs over 207 at-bats, including a .256 xBA and a 137 wRC+ that was better than Salvador Perez’s. If he qualified, Garver would’ve ranked in the top five percent of the league (among all hitters, not just catchers) in Barrel% and in the top 3% in Hard Hit%.

Injuries remain a concern, but his bat is plenty good enough to warrant DH time as well. Garver could easily finish as a top-three fantasy catcher this season, yet his Yahoo ADP is in Round 20. His new home park in Texas has played almost identically for right-handed batters compared to Minnesota’s since its inception. — Dalton Del Don

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Damian Warner wins elusive heptathlon gold in Canadian record effort at indoor worlds

    Damian Warner is a first-time world athletics indoor champion The London, Ont., native placed third in the men's 1,000 metres, the final event of the heptathlon in Belgrade, Serbia, to overtake Simon Ehammer of Switzerland for his first title in three world indoor appearances. Warner is the season world leader with 6,489 points, which exceeds his Canadian record by 146 points. The 32-year-old finished second by five points behind 2018 winner Kevin Mayer of France and was seventh in 2014. "I'm go

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the