Fantasy Baseball: Our top draft targets from the AL West

Our fantasy baseball analysts jump into each MLB division and reveal the player they're targeting in drafts from each team. Here are Scott Pianowski, Dalton Del Don and Andy Behrens' picks for the AL West.

- I realize the defending AL batting champ is 37 years old, but he’s also a member of the #BSOHL club this spring. Yuli Gurriel is available beyond Pick No. 150 in drafts, so he’s a cheap, bankable option for anyone who misses on the upper-tier first basemen. No one is gonna fight you for his services, but he can certainly help. — Andy Behrens

- I recognize Framber Valdez’s K/BB ratio was moving in the wrong direction last year, but he also recorded a dreamy 70.3 percent ground-ball rate. This isn’t Little League — ground balls don’t turn into home runs. Valdez also gets plenty of ancillary support — Houston offers a deep lineup, a reliable bullpen and what’s quietly a pitcher-favoring home park. Regular road trips to Oakland will also be a Valdez delight. — Scott Pianowski

[Batter up: Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

- Justin Verlander’s innings may be somewhat limited this season, but he’s a full 18 months removed from Tommy John surgery. The Astros trusted his health enough to give Verlander a huge offseason contract ($50 million over two years), and Houston remains a terrific situation to rack up wins. Working in the mid-90s during his first spring appearance, Verlander may not be quite ready for the start of the season thanks in part to the lockout, but he’s going to dominate as usual when back on the mound with a healthy elbow. — Dalton Del Don

- A quick check of the rosters I’ve drafted to this point indicates that I’m very much in on Anthony Rendon. His 2021 season was derailed by injury, but the man is reportedly 100 percent these days. Let’s please recall that from 2017 to 2020, he slashed .307/.399/.550. He’s still just 31, so there’s no reason to expect him to nosedive in terms of fantasy value. If he remains healthy, he’s gonna rake. — Andy Behrens

Story continues

- If you want a long-leash closer but don’t want to pay the rising draft sticker for Josh Hader or Liam Hendriks, Raisel Iglesias makes sense. He’s coming off career-best marks for walk and strikeout rate, and he’s been a reliable closer for five straight years. Manager Joe Maddon says Iglesias will be limited to one-inning assignments in the regular season, which might actually boost the save count. This is a very safe place to park your ninth-inning money. — Scott Pianowski

- Anthony Rendon is coming off the worst season of his career, but he’s one year removed from being one of the league’s best hitters (153 wRC+) after signing in LA. Hamstring, knee, groin, triceps and finally a hip injury that required surgery (he’s expected to be ready for spring training) all contributed to his down 2021, but Rendon is still 31 years old and is slated to hit behind Mike Trout. During NFBC Main Events last year, Rendon’s ADP was inside the top-45 overall. This year you can draft him in the eighth/ninth round. — Dalton Del Don

A healthy Anthony Rendon is a fantasy baseball bargain in drafts. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

- There’s no shortage of right answers on this team. One of my favorite draft-and-stash prospects has been Julio Rodriguez, a player coming off an almost perfect minor league season at the plate (.347/.441/.560). He seems ready to hit major league pitching right now, but the Mariners’ outfield is fully stocked. So we wait. Rodriguez should be worth holding; his arrival will be an actionable fantasy event. — Andy Behrens

- Maybe Eugenio Suarez is getting a change of scenery at the right time. The Mariners won’t try to make him into a shortstop, that’s for sure. And for all the stress over Suarez’s average the last two years, that’s a new problem. His cumulative batting average from 2015 to 2019 was a useful .267. Even if he’s just a power-specialty play, you can make a par at his ADP. If the average bumps even a little bit, hello profit. — Scott Pianowski

- J.P. Crawford is slated to hit leadoff for a suddenly improved Seattle lineup that now features Jesse Winker in the middle. Crawford is just now entering his prime at age 27 and was a former first-round pick. He doesn’t offer a ton of power/speed upside, but Crawford has strong bat control and sports one of the lower ADPs (#239) you’ll ever see for a middle infielder likely to score 100+ runs. — Dalton Del Don

Oakland A’s

- I’m kinda terrified to write up any A’s player because everyone on the roster is apparently a trade chip these days. I can tell you that I’ve selected Lou Trivino in multiple drafts as a late-round source for saves, but, naturally, he could be on the move this season as well. I’m just hoping he remains with Oakland until this feature gets published. — Andy Behrens

[Try Yahoo Fantasy Plus for free to get premium baseball draft tools and more]

- I don’t know what the A’s are going to do with their 2-9 slots, but Tony Kemp looks like a winner in the leadoff chair. He’s the only hitter in this lineup likely to have a solid OBP, and in a full season, he projects for double-digit homers and steals. Target him in the late rounds. — Scott Pianowski

- While I had been targeting A.J. Puk as a sleeper candidate to take over as Oakland’s closer, the former top prospect is reportedly being stretched out to start. It makes sense with the A’s rotation wide open (Frankie Montas and Sean Manea are also likely to be dealt eventually), and Puk was taken with the No. 6 pick in the draft to be a future ace, not closer.

Puk remains a huge injury risk and is unlikely to provide more than 130 innings in a best-case scenario, but his stuff also gives him legit fantasy upside. The 6'7" Puk added 25 pounds of muscle during the offseason and was encouragingly sitting at 94-96 mph during his first outing this spring. Grab him at the very end of your drafts. — Dalton Del Don

Texas Rangers

- Mitch Garver arrived from Minnesota via trade this spring and he’ll get all the playing time he can handle. Injuries have obviously been an issue in recent seasons, but Garver is still only 31 years old and we know his power upside is significant. If you pass on the luxury catchers (which is generally a good plan), he’s a terrific late option. He’ll hit for a respectable average with 25-30 homer potential. — Andy Behrens

- The Regression Police are having fun with Marcus Semien, and I get it — his 2021 dream season is unlikely to repeat. But what did Semien do in his previous full season of 2019? Check that juicy .285-123-33-92-10 line. He’s a gift in the third round; too much regression is priced into his ADP. — Scott Pianowski

- Mitch Garver is two seasons removed from swatting 31 homers over just 93 games when his 155 wRC+ easily led all catchers. After a forgetful 2020, Garver bounced back last year with 13 home runs over 207 at-bats, including a .256 xBA and a 137 wRC+ that was better than Salvador Perez’s. If he qualified, Garver would’ve ranked in the top five percent of the league (among all hitters, not just catchers) in Barrel% and in the top 3% in Hard Hit%.

Injuries remain a concern, but his bat is plenty good enough to warrant DH time as well. Garver could easily finish as a top-three fantasy catcher this season, yet his Yahoo ADP is in Round 20. His new home park in Texas has played almost identically for right-handed batters compared to Minnesota’s since its inception. — Dalton Del Don