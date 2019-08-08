Fantasy Baseball: One slugger to buy and two players to sell

We’re heading towards the stretch run of the fantasy baseball season. The default trade deadline for most Yahoo Leagues is August 11. The time to maximize your roster for the weeks ahead is now, and Scott Pianowski has you covered with one player to buy and two to sell.

BUY: Rhys Hoskins

It’s no surprise that Hoskins has been slumping the last month. But Scott thinks you can chalk this one up to sheer bad luck. Hoskins’ BABIP over that span has been barely over .200 — extremely unlucky for him, as his mark should be closer to .270-.280. Scott expects that number to level out, as well as seeing a final 8-10 weeks of production that makes more sense with Hoskins’ original draft price.

SELL: Aaron Judge and Marcus Stroman

With Judge, it’s all about that oblique injury the slugger has dealt with this year. It seems like Judge hasn’t been too keen on pulling the ball this season either, which has hampered his power and has further begged the question of that oblique. Any other injury hiccup and the Yankees won’t hesitate to rest Judge when fantasy gamers need him the most.

Scott’s reasoning for selling Stroman is simple: He’s expected to be a downgraded fantasy asset on the Mets. Stroman is not a strikeout pitcher like the rest of the Mets rotation — instead, he’s a ground-ball specialist and needs a great defense to succeed. The Mets have the worst defense in the league. You do the math. Suffice it to say, this is a poor fit and a recipe for disaster for those rostering Stroman.