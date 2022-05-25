Fantasy Baseball: Joc Pederson puts on his best Barry Bonds impression

Joc Pederson had a career night Tuesday, homering three times and finishing with eight RBI during a wild 13-12 Giants win over the Mets. His third home run was a splash hit, and his eighth RBI tied the game with two outs in the ninth (helping the Giants win a game in which they saw a reliever allow seven runs while recording just one out).

His total tied for the third-most RBI by a Giants player ever and marked just the third time someone has hit three homers at Oracle Park since the venue opened in 2000.

Why you shouldn't feel too bad if Pederson was riding your fantasy bench before his outburst

With the Giants scheduled to face just one right-handed pitcher before Friday, Pederson may have been on fantasy benches (if not waiver wires) during his outburst, but he’s suddenly up to 10 home runs on the season.

His batting average benefits, but Pederson’s counting stats suffer thanks to San Francisco using strict platoons, as he hadn’t seen more than two ABs in a game in a week before Tuesday.

Still, Pederson entered top-five in expected wOBA, so his power is for real. In fact, he had seen the biggest increase in Barrel percentage this year compared to last among all hitters even before Tuesday, as the Giants continue to get career-best performances out of veterans.

Joc Pederson may have won fantasy matchups by himself this week. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Despite being up to 10 homers, Pederson is available in 65% of Yahoo leagues, although that number figures to start dropping dramatically after Tuesday’s explosion. Pederson often hits cleanup and has quietly attempted three steals this year, so he can be plenty helpful to fantasy managers while on the heavy side of a platoon.

Pederson credited his huge performance Tuesday to a long talk with Barry Bonds before the game, which obviously checks out.

