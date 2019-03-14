Fantasy baseball experts reveal their biggest draft-day fades

It’s one thing for someone to tell you who you should target in your fantasy baseball drafts.

It’s an entirely different thing, however, to tell someone who they should avoid at all costs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But that’s part of building a quality team when the final round ends and the draft closes. Knowing who to avoid and who to prioritize is key.

[Batter up: Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

Directly from spring training in Arizona, Scott Pianowski, Andy Behrens, and Dalton Del Don offer up the players they’re fading in their leagues on draft day — and why.

Scott questions the validity of drafting someone like Mallex Smith solely for his stolen base ability. Andy states he’ll look elsewhere for more power if Joey Votto is available.

And Dalton? Well, Dalton isn’t planning on owning any shares of one of his favorites — a San Francisco Giants hero, Madison Bumgarner.

Who are you fading in baseball drafts this season?