Fantasy Baseball: Award winners of the season's first half

Who won the first half of fantasy baseball? (Photos by Vaughn Ridley/Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

By Fred Zinkie

Special to Yahoo Sports

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The upcoming All-Star break affords fantasy gamers a terrific opportunity to take a deep breath and analyze their teams through this point in the campaign. And although there is still plenty of baseball to be played, we can already see leaders lining up to collect hardware after the season.

The following players have stood out as some of the year's most exemplary performers, and their efforts have made them winners of our first-half fantasy awards.

AL MVP: Mike Trout (OF, LAA)

Was there ever any doubt? Calling Trout a generational player might be an understatement, and we are now seeing him in his prime. He is on pace for a career-high homer total and continues to contribute a steady diet of .300 averages. But if I could ask a small favor of Trout on behalf of all fantasy gamers, it would be to use his wheels a little more often in the second half. After all, we were really counting on another campaign with 20-plus swipes.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Honorable Mentions: Rafael Devers (3B, BOS), DJ LeMahieu (1B/2B/3B, NYY)

NL MVP: Christian Yelich (OF, MIL)

As hard as this is to believe, Yelich is setting up a real debate between himself and Trout as the No. 1 pick in 2020 drafts. The Brewers star has built off his 2018 MVP season, showing improvements in fly ball rate (38.2 percent) and hard-contact rate (54.0 percent), which has enabled him to lead the Majors with 31 homers. He also sits fifth in batting average, third in RBI, 10th in runs scored and fourth in steals. Yes, you read that correctly – Yelich is among baseball’s 10 best in every standard fantasy category.

Honorable Mentions: Cody Bellinger (OF, LAD), Josh Bell (1B, PIT)

AL Cy Young: Justin Verlander (SP, HOU)

Story continues

On the surface, the 36-year-old Verlander is having arguably his best fantasy season. He’s on pace for nearly 20 wins, leads the Majors by a wide margin with a 0.81 WHIP and ranks third in strikeouts. But the veteran has benefited heavily from good fortune (.181 BABIP, 90.7 percent strand rate), which can be partially explained by Houston’s stellar defense. Still, the second half will be an interesting stretch for someone who has been so successful but sits 45th among qualified hurlers with a 4.19 FIP.

Honorable Mentions: Gerrit Cole (SP, HOU), Charlie Morton (SP, TB)

NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer (SP, WAS)

Scherzer took a little while to get going, posting a 3.72 ERA through his initial 10 starts. But his last nine outings have been the stuff of legend, as the 34 year old has gone 7-0 with a 0.84 ERA, a 0.77 WHIP and a 10.4 K:BB ratio. One of baseball’s most competitive players, Scherzer has willed the Nats back into the postseason race by throwing 7-8 dominant innings every fifth game. With the state of pitching across fantasy baseball, Scherzer could be the most valuable asset to roster during the second half.

Honorable Mentions: Hyun-Jin Ryu (SP, LAD), Zack Greinke (SP, ARI)

AL Rookie of the Year: Brandon Lowe (1B/2B/OF, TB)

Lowe was an easy call for this award, as he leads AL rookies in homers, RBI, and runs scored. His batted-ball data is terrific (41.5 percent hard-contact rate, 25.9 percent line drive rate, 43.1 percent fly ball rate), but his 33.9 percent strikeout rate should mute expectations for another step forward. In fact, his .381 BABIP is a strong indicator that base knocks — and therefore runs and RBI – could soon come at a slower pace.

Honorable Mentions: John Means (SP/RP, BAL), Michael Chavis (1B/2B/3B, BOS)

NL Rookie of the Year: Pete Alonso (1B, NYM)

Comparing Alonso to other freshman seems like a waste of time, as he comfortably leads all rookies in homers, RBI, and runs scored. We can instead put this phenom to the test against the entire MLB player pool, as he sits third in homers and sixth in RBI. Of all the players listed in this article, Alonso is likely the closest to having already locked up a full-season award.

Honorable Mentions: Mike Soroka (SP, ATL), Fernando Tatis (SS, SD)

AL Relief Man: Brad Hand (RP, CLE)

Hand’s first full season as the Indians closer has been a smashing success, with the southpaw posting stellar ratios (2.17 ERA, 0.99 WHIP) and sitting third in the AL with 23 saves. And if we omit a five-run, zero-outs meltdown on June 25, Hand would have allowed just four runs across 37.1 innings this year.

Honorable Mentions: Aroldis Chapman (RP, NYY), Roberto Osuna (RP, HOU)

NL Relief Man: Kirby Yates (RP, SD)

Yates has been the perfect combination of volume and skill, as his 29 saves are five more than any other reliever and his 1.18 ERA is the lowest mark of anyone who has thrown at least 35 innings. He is striking out 40.7 percent of the batters he faces while rarely allowing a hitter to square up the baseball (15.1 percent line drive rate). This category should ultimately be a photo finish between Yates and Brewers stud stopper, Josh Hader.

Honorable Mentions: Josh Hader (RP, MIL), Will Smith (RP, SF)

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast