  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy Baseball: Are the Tigers' last five games a sign of things to come?

Scott Pianowski
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Tigers
    Detroit Tigers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jonathan Schoop
    Jonathan Schoop
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It’s been a frustrating and disappointing real-life and fantasy season for the Detroit Tigers. You know this. We talk about this. We dream of streaming against the Tigers offense, which has been dead last in scoring all year. And so many Detroit fantasy plays have been a mess from the start — look at those springtime ADPs of Javier Baez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Austin Meadows and Akil Baddoo, the top four Michigan players off the page.

It’s gotten so depressing in Detroit, the city now looks to the Lions as the team of optimism. Dan Campbell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff, please take this sad song and make it better.

All that said, the Tigers are on a nifty little binge right now, and if I don’t discuss it in today’s column, I might never get another window. Detroit now has a tidy five-game winning streak, including Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Dylan Cease and the White Sox. If you back up a little further, the Tigers are 9-4 in their last 13 games. Heck, they’re only five runs behind the Athletics now, and the Tigers have two games in hand. We can do this, English D.

Could the Tigers turn their fantasy fortunes around?

Cutting up samples can be a misleading game at times, but bear with me. Over the past 15 days, Detroit’s the No. 8 offense in baseball by runs scored. They’re sixth in average, ninth in OBP. The slugging still lags a bit — 19th in slugging percentage — but it’s a start.

And to the joy of fantasy managers, Motown has become "Gotown" on the bases. Detroit wasn’t running at all earlier in the year, but we’ve seen seven swipes in the last two weeks. Keep them coming. Give us something to watch.

The stunning Detroit spark plug this week has been veteran Jonathan Schoop, who’s on a 9-for-19 tear with six runs scored. Schoop hasn’t struck out in this stretch. And perhaps the biggest shocker is Schoop’s interest on the bases — he’s stolen a bag in each of the past four days. Sure, that only gives him a modest five on the year, a new career-high. But we know when it comes to stealing, usually it’s a matter of will more than skill. If a player wants to run, bags are generally there for the taking.

Jonathan Schoop #7 of the Detroit Tigers is increasing his fantasy value
Jonathan Schoop could be making an impact in the fantasy steals column. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

I’m not going to list Schoop’s seasonal stats, they’re too depressing. But the guy did conk 22 homers last year, and his slash over the two prior seasons was a playable .278/.321/.443. Statcast data suggests Schoop should be batting .256 this year; he’s been comically unlucky. Perhaps he can be useful for us going forward. Schoop is ready to go in over 80 percent of Yahoo leagues.

We mentioned Eric Haase earlier in the week, the head of the team’s catching committee. He’s at .360 for two weeks, with four homers. Auto-add in dual-backstop formats.

And while Riley Greene’s .218 average the last two weeks isn’t much to look at, he’s getting run in the leadoff spot and taking advantage. He’s scored eight runs and driven in eight, drawn six walks. The pop has yet to arrive, but he’s posted a .254 average and .354 OBP since his recall. The fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft, Greene could be a fun guy to watch the rest of the year. He’s crept over 50 percent rostered in Yahoo.

With Baez, just give me something, anything to believe in. He’s hit five homers and stolen two bags over the past month. The run production is fine — 13 runs, 14 RBIs. We know he’s always going to swing at pretty much anything; six walks against 24 strikeouts.

The Tigers are never going to bench him, of course. You have to consider the contract, follow the money. Baez will slot second, third, or fourth almost every day. He did hit his eighth homer Thursday, for what it’s worth.

The Statcast page doesn’t completely absolve Baez, but it does offer a tiny glimmer of hope. The metrics say his average should be 18 points higher, and his slugging 46 points better. At least the arrow is ever-so-slightly pointed upward.

For all the anxiety tied to the offense, Detroit’s pitching has been around league average. Let’s give these guys some props. Three pitchers, in particular, have out-kicked their ADP — Gregory Soto has 17 saves and solid ratios (2.70/1.20), Tarik Skubal has 90 strikeouts and borderline ratios (4.06/1.20) and Michael Fulmer has been a reliable bridge to Soto all year (2.03/1.03). If the Tigers get into the trade market, either of their relievers could interest a contending club. And it’s possible Skubal, just 25, could be a future star.

[Play in one of Yahoo's MLB DFS contests]

If Detroit’s going to keep this run going, it will happen on the road. The next 13 games come out of a suitcase, with divisional matches against the White Sox, Royals and Guardians. A two-game dance at Oakland finishes the trip.

I don’t need a pennant race in the city. I don’t need March ADPs to be validated. I just want a reason to turn the game on, a reason to feel good about the local nine. For a few days, at least, that’s been a realistic goal.

Second base awaits you, Mr. Schoop. Go take it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Ottawa Senators acquire high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat from Chicago for picks

    MONTREAL — Pierre Dorion saw a familiar face at dinner. Less than 24 hours later, the Senators general manager added a big piece to his young, skilled roster. Ottawa acquired winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks for three draft picks Thursday, including the No. 7 selection at the 2022 NHL draft. Chicago also gets the 39th pick this year and a third-round selection in 2024. Dorion and Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson were at the same restaurant Wednesday night in Montreal. The pair had di

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Sharks hire Mike Grier as NHL's first Black GM

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history. Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year. Grier spent three of his 14 seasons in the NHL with the Sharks from 2006-09, and he has spent the past decade filling various roles as a coach and scout around the league. He was most recently the hockey operations advisor for the New York Rangers. Grier

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Dodgers catcher Barnes gets $7M, 2-year deal through '24

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Austin Barnes agreed Sunday to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers covering 2023 and ‘24 rather than become a free agent after this year’s World Series. Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 65 and 70, $75,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80 and $175,000 for 85. Barnes said the team approac

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.