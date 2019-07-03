Fantasy Baseball All-Stars per position: National League edition

Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich have been fantasy difference-makers in the first half. (Getty Images).

With the 2019 All-Star Game on the horizon, there is seemingly no end to dissenting opinions regarding which players belong on the squads. And while fantasy value will never determine the participants of the Midseason Classic, gamers may gain some knowledge of the current landscape by checking out the top fantasy producers at each position through this point in the season.

And now I present the National League squad, which is a loaded group. Remarkably, all of the top-seven hitters (and 13 of the top-17) so far this season ply their trade in the Senior Circuit. Let’s check out the chosen few who are currently leading their positional pack.

Yasmani Grandal, C (Brewers)

Owners who loved the offseason marriage between the powerful Grandal and homer-happy Miller Park were definitely on the right track. The native Cuban is on pace for a career-best 34 round-trippers and could also threaten the century mark in RBI. He has also reversed a career trend of low batting averages and is no longer a drain in that category.

Josh Bell, 1B (Pirates)

After falling to the late rounds in many mixed-league drafts, Bell has been a top-five overall asset and is arguably this year’s biggest breakout player. The 26 year old is hitting .306 with nearly a 50-homer pace and 10 more RBI than anyone else. Even in a year of hard-contact improvements from most hitters, Bell’s 15-point year-over-year jump is remarkable.

A popular preseason sleeper, Marte is still a shocking name to see on this list. After all, the versatile infielder spent the majority of 2018 on waivers in most mixed leagues en route to hitting .260 with 14 homers and six steals. Marte has improved his batted ball data in virtually every area, and something in the neighborhood of a 35-100-100-10-.300 fantasy line is a very real possibility.

Nolan Arenado, 3B (Rockies)

The metronome of fantasy power production, Arenado may be the least surprising player on this list. Here comes another ho-hum season with elite totals in homers, RBI and runs scored, along with a .300 average. With a summer of Coors Field contests on the horizon, Arenado is a virtual lock to remain productive in the second half.

Trevor Story, SS (Rockies)

Even a short IL stint couldn’t keep Story out of this exclusive club. The shortstop was collecting oodles of hard contact before everyone else joined the party, and he has picked up his base stealing aggressiveness right where he left off last season. Story should exceed 35 homers and 25 steals for a second straight year.

Christian Yelich, OF (Brewers)

While we were debating whether or not Yelich could repeat his 2018 MVP season, we lost track of the possibility that he could be even better this year. But here we are, with the 27 year old leading all position players in fantasy value. Yelich is producing more hard contact than ever, and he has made massive strides with his fly ball rate. There is no sign of this amazing run coming to an immediate end.

Cody Bellinger, OF/1B (Dodgers)

Bellinger surged out of the gate (14 HR, 37 RBI, .431 BA at the end of April) before settling in as a mere mortal after that point. His slash line since May 1 (.295/.402/.579) makes the slugger look more like a second-round pick than a true stud, but he still has plenty of time for another scoring stretch this year.

Charlie Blackmon, OF (Rockies)

Stop me if you have heard this one before, but Blackmon has been lights-out at home (1.480 OPS) and nothing special on the road (.653 OPS) this year. Of course, fantasy owners don’t care where the numbers come from as long as they are there at the end of the season. And since the hitting advantages at Coors Field aren’t going anywhere, Blackmon is one of the safest second-half assets.

Max Scherzer, SP (Nationals)

A recent rough outing at Coors Field by Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed the surging Scherzer to sneak into this spot. Drafted as the No. 1 hurler in most 2019 drafts, the veteran righty has lived up to expectations by producing stellar ratios (2.43 ERA, 1.00 WHIP) and leading the Majors with 170 whiffs. And for those who enjoy advanced stats, Scherzer is the runaway leader in FIP (2.09) and placed second in K:BB ratio (7.7).

Josh Hader, RP (Brewers)

Owners who paid the high price for Hader as an elite setup man have gotten a lot more than they signed up for. An early season injury to Corey Knebel shifted Hader to the closer’s role, where he has been predictably amazing en route to collecting 20 saves. He has somehow taken his swing-and-miss skills to an even higher level. There is almost no way that a closer with a 52.4 percent whiff rate can be anything other than terrific.

