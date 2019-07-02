Fantasy Baseball All-Stars per position: American League edition

These two have delivered for the fantasy gamers who drafted them. (Photos by Mike Stobe/Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)

With the 2019 All-Star Game on the horizon, there is seemingly no end to dissenting opinions regarding which players belong on the squads. And while fantasy value will never determine the participants of the Midseason Classic, gamers may gain some knowledge of the current landscape by checking out the top fantasy producers at each position through this point in the season.

Without further ado, here are the 2019 American League Fantasy All-Stars.

Gary Sanchez, C (Yankees)

Sanchez is on pace for a truly historic season, as catchers rarely drive in 100 runs and never threaten the 50-homer plateau. The 26 year old is simply crushing the baseball (46.4 percent hard contact rate, 50.6 percent fly ball rate), and we saw him do something magical like this for a short stretch when he was a rookie in 2016. The current gap between Sanchez and average players at his position is as big as that of any other position player in baseball.

Merrifield deserved better power production last season, but his 20-homer pace this year shows that luck eventually evens out. He also continues to profile as a .300 hitter and should score 100 runs despite working in a nondescript lineup. The icing on the cake for Merrifield would be to restore his base-stealing aggressiveness, as he is on pace for roughly 20 swipes after averaging 39.5 steals across 2017-18.

“Position player leaves Coors Field and becomes more productive ... ” I know — it doesn’t make any sense to me either. But Yankee Stadium is a great place to hit as well, and LeMahieu is no longer plagued by the massive home-road splits that are customary for those who spend their season shuttling in and out of Coors. I’ll take the under on LeMahieu reaching 20 long balls, but he should easily hit .300 and reach the century mark in runs and RBI in a lineup that is among baseball’s best.

Devers has made an unconventional jump for a young corner infielder, showing little improvement in his power skills and instead hitting for a higher average and collecting more steals. The 22 year old has made massive strides with his whiff rate, and he could maintain his .322 average all season. Surrounded by plenty of elite hitters, Devers is now a safe counting-stat source even without threatening the 30-homer plateau.

Xander Bogaerts, SS (Red Sox)

Already a balanced fantasy asset, Bogaerts has made massive walk rate improvements while maintaining a strong batted ball profile. And like Devers, his membership in a stacked Red Sox lineup makes it relatively easy for him to collect runs and RBI in bunches. All of that being said, a few more steals would be nice from someone who has just a trio of swipes this year after averaging 11.5 per year from 2015-18.

Mike Trout, OF (Angels)

The least surprising name on this list, Trout is doing almost everything gamers expected when tabbing him No. 1 overall. The all-time great is on a fantastic power pace, and he should hit .300 for a fourth straight year. The only minor quibble is that his eight steals put him on pace for his lowest total since 2015.

Domingo Santana, OF (Mariners)

Santana collected three homers and 10 RBI in the Mariners’ initial four games of the season before cooling off during the second half of April and being so bad in May (4 HR, 12 RBI, .237 BA) that he was a drain on some shallow-league teams. But the slugger returned to slugging in June (8 HR, 20 RBI, .297 BA), which should alleviate fears over his inconsistent start. The truth of Santana is that his prodigious power and strikeout tendencies will always make him a fantasy roller-coaster ride.

Eddie Rosario, OF (Twins)

Rosario is a little bit like Santana, but without the recent resurgence. The Twins outfielder raked through the end of May (17 HR, 49 RBI) before going quiet in June (3 HR, 11 RBI). His strikeout rate (13.0 percent) and hard-contact rate (41.5 percent) have improved, and his fly ball rate is always strong. I’m expecting Rosario to excel once he comes off the IL in the second half.

Justin Verlander, SP (Astros)

During a season in which underperforming aces is one of the biggest fantasy storylines, Verlander stands tall as one of the few early round starters who is exceeding expectations. The 36 year old has benefited massively from a .178 BABIP and an 89.8 percent strand rate, but he has earned some of his own success with an outstanding 5.7 K:BB ratio. Houston’s elite supporting cast should help Verlander threaten the 20-win plateau, even if his second-half ERA winds up being north of 3.00.

Brad Hand, RP (Indians)

Hand is doing exactly what everyone expected during his first full season as the Indians closer, ranking among the Majors’ top relievers in saves (23), whiffs (53) and ERA (2.29). But a closer look shows that the southpaw has given up his share of hard contact (34.7 percent), line drives (37.3 percent) and fly balls (42.7 percent). Hand is a good fantasy closer, but he may not pitch well enough to remain on this exclusive list at the end of the season.

