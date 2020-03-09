Fantasy Baseball 2B Rankings: Top players, sleepers at second base for 2020
It's never easy putting together 2B fantasy rankings before the season. Many of the top players are eligible at other positions, so mapping out a draft strategy or finding sleepers to target at second base is entirely dependent on where your leaguemates are slotting these players into their lineups. You could draft five of our top-10 2Bs and play them all at different positions (not including UTIL or MI), so you might find yourself crossing names off your draft cheat sheet earlier than expected.
Sticking with that theme, it's tough to really call 2B "shallow" or "deep". One thing it's not is "top heavy". We don't list any 2B-eligible players in our top 20 overall, and, perhaps more than any other position, who you target -- and where you target them -- is going to be based on how you're building your team.
2020 Fantasy Baseball Rankings:
Catcher | First | Third | Short | Outfield | Starter | Reliever | Top 300
Most of the top 2Bs steal some bases, with Jonathan Villar providing the most SB upside. Dee Gordon is your classic high-steal, no-power guy, but with playing time concerns dimming his outlook, he's lower in the rankings than usual. Whit Merrifield saw a downtick in SBs last year, but if he runs wild again (not a sure thing with a managerial change in Kansas City), he could prove highly valuable given the scarcity of SBs. There are also some legit late-round SB sleepers with youngsters Nick Madrigal and Garrett Hampson, both of whom just need everyday playing time.
2020 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers:
Catcher | First | Second | Third | Short | Outfielder | Starter | Each team
Targeting a 30-20 or 20-20 player is what many will do at 2B. There are plenty available at various points in your draft. In addition to Villar, Keston Hiura and Ozzie Albies feel like the best all-around bets (and will likely be gone by the fourth or fifth rounds), but Cavan Biggio, Scott Kingery, Danny Santana, Tommy Edman, and maybe even Gavin Lux could fill that role, too. Jose Altuve has seen his steals decline at a rapid rate over the past two seasons, but he still has 20-SB upside if he wants to get there, which is why he remains at the top of the rankings.
2020 Fantasy Baseball Tiers, Draft Strategy:
Catcher | First | Second | Third | Short | Outfield | Starter | Reliever
If you just want power from the position, Gleyber Torres, Mike Moustakas, Max Muncy, and Eduardo Escobar are great early-round options, but you can wait and grab Brandon Lowe, Ryan McMahon, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Ian Happ, or Rougned Odor later and still get 30-HR potential. Even Isan Diaz and Nick Solak, both of whom popped over 30 HRs between Triple-A and the majors last year, could provide cheap power. There are more job security/batting average risks with the latter group, but the talent is there for big stats.
Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategies: Auction | Keeper/Dynasty | Points
Again, it's tough to fully assess 2B given all the multi-positional players, but no matter what type of player you need to balance out your roster, you can find him here.
More 2020 Fantasy Baseball: Auction Values | Mock Draft Simulator
Please note that the players below are ranked as if they're only eligible at 2B. Other players might be ranked higher overall because of eligibility at other positions.
We'll be updating our 2B rankings throughout the spring, so check back for the latest player movement.
DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2020 Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Fantasy Baseball 2B Rankings
Rankings based on 5x5 H2H leagues with Rs, HRs, RBIs, SBs, and batting average as categories
Position eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (5 games started or 10 games played at a position)
16 Jeff McNeil Mets 3B, OF
* = Not eligible at that position on draft day but expected to play there during the season
Ranking
Player
Team
Other eligibility
1
Jose Altuve
Astros
2
Gleyber Torres
Yankees
SS
3
Jonathan Villar
Marlins
SS, OF*
4
DJ LeMahieu
Yankees
1B, 3B
5
Keston Hiura
Brewers
6
Ozzie Albies
Braves
7
Ketel Marte
D-backs
SS, OF
8
Whit Merrifield
Royals
OF
9
Max Muncy
Dodgers
1B, 3B
10
Mike Moustakas
Reds
3B
11
Eduardo Escobar
D-backs
3B
12
Gavin Lux
Dodgers
13
Cavan Biggio
Blue Jays
OF
14
Scott Kingery
Phillies
3B, SS, OF
15
Danny Santana
Rangers
1B, 3B, SS, OF
16
Jeff McNeil
Mets
3B, OF
17
Tommy Edman
Cardinals
3B, OF
18
Ryan McMahon
Rockies
1B, 3B
19
Brandon Lowe
Rays
1B, OF
20
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Blue Jays
OF
21
Rougned Odor
Rangers
22
Ian Happ
Cubs
3B, OF
23
Dee Gordon
Mariners
24
Nick Solak
Rangers
3B
25
Kolten Wong
Cardinals
26
Michael Chavis
Red Sox
1B
27
Howie Kendrick
Nationals
1B, 3B
28
Kevin Newman
Pirates
SS
29
Mauricio Dubon
Giants
SS
30
Isan Diaz
Marlins
31
Luis Urias
Brewers
SS
32
Jurickson Profar
Padres
OF
33
Cesar Hernandez
Indians
34
Niko Goodrum
Tigers
1B, SS, OF
35
Freddy Galvis
Reds
SS
36
Jonathan Schoop
Tigers
37
Robinson Cano
Mets
38
Tommy La Stella
Angels
3B
39
Luis Arraez
Twins
3B, OF
40
Garrett Hampson
Rockies
SS, OF
41
Nick Madrigal
White Sox
SS
42
Enrique Hernandez
Dodgers
SS, OF
43
Eric Sogard
Brewers
3B*, OF
44
Starlin Castro
Nationals
3B
45
Hanser Alberto
Orioles
3B
46
Chris Taylor
Dodgers
SS, OF
47
Franklin Barreto
A's
48
Shed Long Jr.
Mariners
OF
49
Leury Garcia*
White Sox
SS, OF
50
Jose Peraza
Red Sox
SS, OF
51
Brendan Rodgers
Rockies
SS
52
Colin Moran
Pirates
3B
53
Asdrubal Cabrera
Nationals
3B
54
Adam Frazier
Pirates
55
Nico Hoerner*
Cubs
SS