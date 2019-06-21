Fantasy Baseball 2019: Find saves sleepers with our Closer Depth Chart

Just when you thought committees were ruining the closer position, last year brought us the "opener", further throwing our closer depth chart into flux. It's bad enough fantasy baseball owners have to deal with constant trade rumors, injuries, and demotions concerning relief pitchers, but committees and openers could completely change the way RPs are valued. That's not necessarily a bad thing if every team has the same philosophy concerning saves, but when you can't figure out what a manager is thinking it makes it tough to find the best closers, handcuffs, and middle reliever sleepers.

Nevertheless, we do our best to sort through it all and help you keep up to date on each ninth-inning situation throughout the year. We'll list the current closer (or committee) and next-in-line, as well as any injury, trade notes, or cold streaks you should be aware of. Several of these situations are up in the air in spring training, and those are marked below. We'll continue to update this chart all season long, so bookmark this page and check back for all the changes throughout the spring and season.

Even if we don't know exactly what's going happen in every bullpen, we do know there will be upheaval. We also know that as long as saves are a stat in fantasy leagues, staying ahead of your competition and picking up the "next-the-line" behind a struggling closer just might be the difference between a weak showing in saves and winning the category.

Fantasy Baseball Closer Depth Chart

* - Injured | ^ - Trade bait | Hot seat

Arizona Diamondbacks

Closer: Greg Holland | Handcuff: Archie Bradley

Atlanta Braves

Closer: Luke Jackson | Handcuff: Anthony Swarzak

Baltimore Orioles

Committee: Mychal Givens/Miguel Castros/Shawn Armstron

Boston Red Sox

Committee: Matt Barnes/Ryan Brasier/Brandon Workman/Marcus Walden

Chicago Cubs

Closer: Craig Kimbrel* (expected to join team in late-June) | Short-term closer/handcuff: Pedro Strop

Chicago White Sox

Closer: Alex Colome | Handcuff: Kelvin Herrera

Cincinnati Reds

Committee: Raisel Iglesias/Michael Lorenzen

Cleveland Indians

Closer: Brad Hand | Handcuff: Nick Wittgren

Colorado Rockies

Closer: Wade Davis | Handcuff: Scott Oberg

Detroit Tigers

Closer: Shane Greene | Handcuff: Joe Jimenez

Houston Astros

Closer: Roberto Osuna | Handcuff: Ryan Pressly

Kansas City Royals

Closer: Ian Kennedy | Handcuff: Wily Peralta

Los Angeles Angels

Closer: Hansel Robles | Handcuff: Ty Buttrey

Los Angeles Dodgers

Closer: Kenley Jansen | Handcuff: Julio Urias

Miami Marlins

Closer: Sergio Romo | Handcuff: Nick Anderson

Milwaukee Brewers

Closer: Josh Hader | Handcuff: Jeremy Jeffress

Minnesota Twins

Closer: Taylor Rogers | Handcuff: Blake Parker

New York Mets

Closer: Edwin Diaz | Handcuff: Jeurys Familia* (right shoulder, out indefinitely) | Short-term Handcuff: Robert Gsellman

New York Yankees

Closer: Aroldis Chapman | Handcuff: Zack Britton

Oakland Athletics

Closer: Blake Treinen | Handcuff: Joakim Soria/Lou Trevino

Philadelphia Phillies

Committee: David Robertson* (right elbow, out indefinitely) | Short-term closer: Hector Neris | Next-in-line: Juan Nicasio

Pittsburgh Pirates

Closer: Felipe Vazquez | Handcuff: Kyle Crick

San Diego Padres

Closer: Kirby Yates | Handcuff: Craig Stammen

San Francisco Giants

Closer: Will Smith | Handcuff: Sam Dyson/Mark Melancon

Seattle Mariners

Closer: Hunter Strickland* (right lat, out until at least early-July) | Short-term committee: Roenis Elias/Cory Gearrin/Austin Adams

St. Louis Cardinals

Closer: Jordan Hicks | Handcuff: Carlos Martinez/John Gant

Tampa Bay Rays

Committee: Jose Alvarado/Diego Castillo/Emilio Pagan

Texas Rangers

Closer: Shawn Kelley | Handcuff: Jose LeClerc

Toronto Blue Jays

Closer: Ken Giles | Handcuff: Joe Biagini

Washington Nationals

Closer: Sean Doolittle | Handcuff: Tony Sipp/Trevor Rosenthal