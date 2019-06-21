Fantasy Baseball 2019: Find saves sleepers with our Closer Depth Chart
Just when you thought committees were ruining the closer position, last year brought us the "opener", further throwing our closer depth chart into flux. It's bad enough fantasy baseball owners have to deal with constant trade rumors, injuries, and demotions concerning relief pitchers, but committees and openers could completely change the way RPs are valued. That's not necessarily a bad thing if every team has the same philosophy concerning saves, but when you can't figure out what a manager is thinking it makes it tough to find the best closers, handcuffs, and middle reliever sleepers.
Nevertheless, we do our best to sort through it all and help you keep up to date on each ninth-inning situation throughout the year. We'll list the current closer (or committee) and next-in-line, as well as any injury, trade notes, or cold streaks you should be aware of. Several of these situations are up in the air in spring training, and those are marked below. We'll continue to update this chart all season long, so bookmark this page and check back for all the changes throughout the spring and season.
Even if we don't know exactly what's going happen in every bullpen, we do know there will be upheaval. We also know that as long as saves are a stat in fantasy leagues, staying ahead of your competition and picking up the "next-the-line" behind a struggling closer just might be the difference between a weak showing in saves and winning the category.
Fantasy Baseball Closer Depth Chart
* - Injured | ^ - Trade bait | Hot seat
Arizona Diamondbacks
Closer: Greg Holland | Handcuff: Archie Bradley
Atlanta Braves
Closer: Luke Jackson | Handcuff: Anthony Swarzak
Baltimore Orioles
Committee: Mychal Givens/Miguel Castros/Shawn Armstron
Boston Red Sox
Committee: Matt Barnes/Ryan Brasier/Brandon Workman/Marcus Walden
Chicago Cubs
Closer: Craig Kimbrel* (expected to join team in late-June) | Short-term closer/handcuff: Pedro Strop
Chicago White Sox
Closer: Alex Colome | Handcuff: Kelvin Herrera
Cincinnati Reds
Committee: Raisel Iglesias/Michael Lorenzen
Cleveland Indians
Closer: Brad Hand | Handcuff: Nick Wittgren
Colorado Rockies
Closer: Wade Davis | Handcuff: Scott Oberg
Detroit Tigers
Closer: Shane Greene | Handcuff: Joe Jimenez
Houston Astros
Closer: Roberto Osuna | Handcuff: Ryan Pressly
Kansas City Royals
Closer: Ian Kennedy | Handcuff: Wily Peralta
Los Angeles Angels
Closer: Hansel Robles | Handcuff: Ty Buttrey
Los Angeles Dodgers
Closer: Kenley Jansen | Handcuff: Julio Urias
Miami Marlins
Closer: Sergio Romo | Handcuff: Nick Anderson
Milwaukee Brewers
Closer: Josh Hader | Handcuff: Jeremy Jeffress
Minnesota Twins
Closer: Taylor Rogers | Handcuff: Blake Parker
New York Mets
Closer: Edwin Diaz | Handcuff: Jeurys Familia* (right shoulder, out indefinitely) | Short-term Handcuff: Robert Gsellman
New York Yankees
Closer: Aroldis Chapman | Handcuff: Zack Britton
Oakland Athletics
Closer: Blake Treinen | Handcuff: Joakim Soria/Lou Trevino
Philadelphia Phillies
Committee: David Robertson* (right elbow, out indefinitely) | Short-term closer: Hector Neris | Next-in-line: Juan Nicasio
Pittsburgh Pirates
Closer: Felipe Vazquez | Handcuff: Kyle Crick
San Diego Padres
Closer: Kirby Yates | Handcuff: Craig Stammen
San Francisco Giants
Closer: Will Smith | Handcuff: Sam Dyson/Mark Melancon
Seattle Mariners
Closer: Hunter Strickland* (right lat, out until at least early-July) | Short-term committee: Roenis Elias/Cory Gearrin/Austin Adams
St. Louis Cardinals
Closer: Jordan Hicks | Handcuff: Carlos Martinez/John Gant
Tampa Bay Rays
Committee: Jose Alvarado/Diego Castillo/Emilio Pagan
Texas Rangers
Closer: Shawn Kelley | Handcuff: Jose LeClerc
Toronto Blue Jays
Closer: Ken Giles | Handcuff: Joe Biagini
Washington Nationals
Closer: Sean Doolittle | Handcuff: Tony Sipp/Trevor Rosenthal