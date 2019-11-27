Fantasy Bad Beats: When you would have been better off without a DST

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 12, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 12 and every week of the fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 12, Andy Behrens received a ton of selections, mostly revolving around Jared Goff and the Rams offense, which pretty much could do nothing against the Ravens on Monday night.

Oh, and one fantasy gamer actually hit Andy up and COMPLAINED ABOUT LAMAR JACKSON NOT SCORING ENOUGH.

...

Anyway, back to our regularly scheduled defeat. Week 12’s terrible bad beat belongs to Tyrone, who, because of the Rams defense delivering -1 points, ended up losing by LESS THAN A POINT. He had been up by 26 points vs. Mark Ingram. So, basically, if he had gone without a defense this week, he would’ve won — now, that’s rough.

This season, “Fantasy Bad Beats” will feature a new segment called “Blowout of the Week,” and in Week 12, a gamer took a whopping 113-point loss ...