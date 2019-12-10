Fantasy Bad Beats: When you sit the wrong rookie wide receiver

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 14, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 14 and every week of the fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 14, it’s a tough time to discuss losses, because chances are if you took an L, that means you didn’t make it to the fantasy semifinals. But that’s what Andy Behrens is here for, to ... console you in these tough times (I promise, he won’t laugh ... this week).

Nonetheless, the bad beats were plentiful in Week 14, especially considering the Eagles overtime victory. Yet, this week’s bad beat belongs to Josh, who suffered a less-than-a-point defeat after he decided to bench A.J. Brown in favor of Allen Lazard.

By now, we know exactly what A.J. Brown did in Week 14 so ... yeah. Yikes.

This season, “Fantasy Bad Beats” will feature a new segment called “Blowout of the Week,” and in Week 14, the blowout comes courtesy of a matchup between wife and husband ...