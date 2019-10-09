Fantasy Bad Beats: When you get crushed by a roster with two inactives (and some help from CMC)

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 5, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 5 and every week of the fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 5, you wanna talk about scoring — whew! About a dozen players all scored over 30 standard Yahoo fantasy points, so the crazy, lopsided victories/losses were many. And with all these points being divvied up, there are plenty of Bad Beats to choose from. Yet, Andy had to go with the following:

Week 5’s terrible Bad Beat comes courtesy of a fantasy gamer named Kyle. Kyle thought he was about to earn an easy victory over a leaguemate who had yet to change his lineup since the season started! Yes, Kyle’s opponent went into Week 5 with Tyreek Hill (injured) and Hunter Henry (on IR) in his lineup. It looked like a W waiting to happen ... except for Kyle’s opponent also rostering Deshaun Watson, Christian McCaffrey, and Aaron Jones! (We all know what they did in Week 5.)

This season, “Fantasy Bad Beats” will feature a new segment called “Blowout of the Week,” and in Week 5, there were so many blowouts thanks to the aforementioned scoring binge that we couldn’t just choose one. Please enjoy the medley of massacres in the video above!