Fantasy Bad Beats, Week 2: The rise and fall of a catch-and-fumble

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 2, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 2 and every week of the fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 2, some very bad beats were dished out, especially with all the terrible injuries that just ran rampant on Sunday. Oh, and Monday Night’s game ... well, Andy called it “regrettable.” Can’t really argue with that.

And that MNF game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns was the battleground of one of the worst bad beats anyone can ever go through. Le’Veon Bell was one of the (few) highlights of the game, until a late catch ended in a fumble.

That same catch-and-fumble caused a poor fantasy gamer named Jack to take the lead, and then subsequently LOSE the lead for good when Bell fumbled. Ouch. Andy, who’s been playing for what seems like decades now, acknowledged this as an extremely rare and brutal loss.

This season, “Fantasy Bad Beats” will feature a new segment called “Blowout of the Week,” and in Week 2, a player named Adrien suffered a near-40 point loss, thanks to a lot of those aforementioned injuries ...