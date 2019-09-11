Fantasy Bad Beats, Week 1: Crushed by negated touchdowns

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 1, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 1 and every week of the fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 1, some very bad beats were dished out. Some players suffered via Wil Lutz’ leg. Others via the goose egg put up by the Denver Broncos defense. And many of you suffered courtesy of a few touchdowns-that-weren’t.

Miles Sanders had one called back, but George Kittle — who sits atop the fantasy tight end mountain with Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz — had not one, but TWO TDs negated. A fantasy player named Rick lost by a couple of points, thanks to those two non-touchdowns (oh, and Cleveland’s zero mark on defense didn’t help either.

This season, “Fantasy Bad Beats” will be feature a new segment called “Blowout of the Week,” and, well, it’ll be hard to top the Week 1 blowout that was submitted *cough 145 points cough*