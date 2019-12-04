Fantasy Bad Beats: This is why you (probably) didn't make the playoffs

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 13, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 13 and every week of the fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 13, considering it’s the week many gamers were trying to claw their way into the fantasy playoffs, you can imagine how many submissions Andy Behrens received.

And since there were so many, let’s just outline some of the deliverers of all those bad beats:

-Nick Foles: The guy put up negative points in a juicy matchup. Nuff said. (Now imagine benching Deshaun Watson against NE defense to play Foles instead — yikes).

-Philadelphia Eagles defense: They got Fitzmagic-ed.

-Tyler Lockett: An ill-timed Monday night DONUT.

Oh, Week 13 was a bloodbath. If any of these cost you a playoff berth, we feel for you.

This season, “Fantasy Bad Beats” will feature a new segment called “Blowout of the Week,” and in Week 13, a decades-long bad beat comes to light ...