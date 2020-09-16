Fantasy alert: An important injury update involving Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker

Despite missing the second half of the season opener due to a pesky hamstring injury, star Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker avoided a major setback and has a real chance to play Sunday against the Bills, two team sources tell the Miami Herald.

That of course would be a huge break for the Dolphins, whose receivers struggled to create separation after Parker left the Patriots game late in the second quarter.

Parker appeared in all 16 games in 2019 after struggling injuries the first four years of his career. He said before this season that staying healthy was among his top goals of 2020.

If he can indeed go in Week 2, Parker would presumably draw plenty of attention from Buffalo’s all-pro cornerback Tre’Davious White.

That would help free up Preston Williams, who struggled in his first game back from major reconstructive knee surgery, Jakeem Grant and Isaiah Ford.

Parker caught all four of his targets for a team-high 47 yards Sunday before leaving due to hamstring discomfort. It was the same issue that caused him to miss some two weeks of practice during training camp. However, Dolphins doctors cleared Parker to play in the opener after he practiced all last week.

But when it flared up again Sunday, Parker’s issue left the Dolphins scrambling and left Ryan Fitzpatrick without his favorite target.

“When it’s in-game, it’s always the next guy up,” Dolphins receivers coach Josh Grizzard said earlier Tuesday. “You’ve got a plan for that week and then it’s adjusted to who is filling that. I thought Jakeem did a good job with the opportunities and just being able to step in. Then Mack [Hollins] was able to step in as well, on certain portions of the game to take over as well.

“It doesn’t necessarily change the game plan a ton,” Grizzard added. “Sometimes there are specific things you want them to do. I’m just happy with those guys being able to adjust in-game and keep it moving.”