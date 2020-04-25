Dolphins trade a fifth-round pick to 49ers for RB Matt Breida

The reason Matt Breida never really took off with the San Francisco 49ers was twofold.

First, he couldn’t stay healthy, though he often would play through injuries. Second, Breida was part of a supremely deep running back room with the 49ers.

That’s not a problem anymore. Breida is on the move, going to the Miami Dolphins in a trade. The Dolphins sent a fifth-round pick to the 49ers according to multiple reports.

The Dolphins had signed Jordan Howard, the former Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles back. Howard and Breida can form a solid combo for the Dolphins offense.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Breida ends up with a large share of the load, if he can stay healthy. He’s a dynamic player and athlete, which Howard is not. Breida was undrafted out of college but the 49ers placed a second-round tender on him when he became a restricted free agent this year.

Breida is one of the fastest running backs in the NFL, and averaged 5 yards per carry in his three 49ers seasons. He’s also capable in the passing game. The Dolphins are still building and don’t have much reason to hold back in giving Breida touches in the final year of his contract.

With a chance to finally get a larger role, Breida should be pleased with this draft-day trade.

