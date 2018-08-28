Fantasy ADP Updates: Adrian Peterson, Keelan Cole, more shake up fantasy rankings

Sporting News
Adrian Peterson and Keelan Cole, among others, are the kinds of late-August sleepers who can crash fantasy drafts. Fantasy Alarm's Colby Conway looks at some of the most interesting players, injuries, and position battles that have been affecting rankings and ADPs.

Fantasy ADP Updates: Adrian Peterson, Keelan Cole, more shake up fantasy rankings

Adrian Peterson and Keelan Cole, among others, are the kinds of late-August sleepers who can crash fantasy drafts. Fantasy Alarm's Colby Conway looks at some of the most interesting players, injuries, and position battles that have been affecting rankings and ADPs.

If you haven't already held your fantasy football draft, the time is coming soon. And as smart as it is to wait as long as possible before drafting, putting it off can also lead to confusion from late-rising sleepers and injuries. We'll be looking at some of those late risers in the rankings, like Adrian Peterson and Keelan Cole, in our final ADP report, but please note that these numbers will change even by the time you hold your draft, be it this weekend or tonight.

The NFFC ADP column in the spreadsheet below applies to season-long leagues. The RTSports column is for best-ball leagues. So, let’s get into it, talking some trends in the average draft position of some noteworthy fantasy assets. This week, it’s wide receivers aplenty!

MORE FANTASY ALARM: 2018 Draft Kit

When should Adrian Peterson be drafted?

When Peterson signed with the Redskins, it was unclear exactly what his role in the offense would be. Some thought he might take over as the starter while others thought he could be a roster cut. After a solid showing in the third preseason game, he appears to have locked down a roster spot, but his role still isn't defined right now. So, it's been hard to peg his value.

Peterson is definitely worth a pick, but the big question is, when should that be? While the big board at the bottom of this piece has Peterson ranked 198th overall, FantasyPros has him at the 121st slot in ADP which would make him an early Round 10 pick. He has risen in the last week thanks to his Thursday performance and name recognition, and it's possible that he could be taken higher. Still, at the end of the day, it's looking like Peterson is going to be picked in the middle rounds of most drafts. -- Jacob Camenker

Marqise Lee injury makes Keelan Cole a prime sleeper

If you didn’t see the injury, watch at your own risk. It’s gruesome, and Lee's 2018 season has officially ended. This is the second year that the Jaguars will endure an early season-ending injury to one of their projected starting wide receivers. Last year it was Allen Robinson in Week 1, and now this year likely with Lee. However, as fantasy players, we need to project who is, or could be, the top guy in the Jacksonville passing attack. Personally, I like Dede Westbrook as a talent, but Keelan Cole seems to be the guy that could really explode after this news. Cole was a trendy pick beforehand, but if your league hasn’t drafted yet, get ready for Cole to pop off the board at least one round earlier.

MORE FROM FANTASY ALARM: Auction tips | IDP advice | Best ball strategy

In three games without Lee on the field last season, Cole averaged 5.7 receptions for 109 yards per game. Furthermore, Cole averaged 10 targets per game when Lee wasn’t on the field last season. Cole has big play written all over him, and in a Jacksonville offense that will likely create big plays off play-action passes, Cole can get behind the defense and make noise in the Jacksonville passing attack, even with Blake Bortles under center.

Cole’s current ADP is 164.95 in best ball formats, and I expect him to cost more draft capital in the drafts to be had in the coming days. He’s less of a sleeper than he was a few days ago, but he’s a guy worth drafting this year, especially if the volume carries over from the Lee-less games in 2017.

The Chicago receiver no one is talking about

Allen Robinson is attracting a lot of hype, and will certainly see plenty of top corners from the opposition. Anthony Miller looks electric out of the slot. However, there is a guy in Chicago who is still looking for his first productive season in the NFL, and I’m not talking about Javon Wims. It’s a guy by the name of Kevin White. Remember him? White was a first-round pick after catching 109 passes for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns as senior at West Virginia.

When healthy, he can be a solid second wide receiver for most teams in the NFL. Did you see his touchdown against Orlando Scandrick this past week? If not, do yourself a favor and take a look. His hesitation and stutter step put Scandrick on skates, leading to an easy pitch and catch for six.

White’s current ADP of 269.17 in best ball is pennies! You can have him for nearly 200 picks after Robinson, and if you want an upside play in the Chicago passing attack without investing too much, why not take a stab at White? On seven targets this preseason, he’s caught four balls for 48 yards and has 18 yards after the catch. The 2018 campaign could ultimately end with another injury like the previous few seasons, but if not, watch out…

Is Randall Cobb still the No. 2 receiver in Green Bay?

Cobb trade rumors have surfaced, and whether or not they come to fruition, perhaps Cobb isn’t even the No. 2 wideout there anyway. Maybe the second horse in this brigade is Geronimo Allison. Allison wasn’t superior in any game last season, but when Davante Adams or Cobb missed time, it was Allison that took the majority of the snaps with the first team. Alllison’s fantasy output nearly tripled when Cobb was out of action last season.

In best ball formats over at RTSports, Allison is going roughly 133 picks after Cobb. If Cobb were to be traded, just how valuable is the No. 2 wide receiver in a passing attack led by the uber-talented 34-year-old Aaron Charles Rodgers? It’s evident that Rodgers has “his guys”, and when he builds that rapport with them, the gunslinger is going target those guys often. Reports state that the trust between Rodgers and Allison are growing, which would be exponential to an Allison breakout campaign in 2018.

MORE: Fantasy Alarm's 2018 Ultimate Cheat Sheet

Albeit a bit of a stretch, this is one of those upside selections in deeper formats that could pan out, especially best ball. When drafting a sixth or seventh wide receiver, why not go for a guy like Allison? It may be another ho-hum year for him, but the potential is there if things work out for the 24-year-old wideout. He’s worth a flier in the later rounds of deeper formats.

Davante Adams WR GB 20.61 17.73 2.88 20.15 19.69 19.75

Fantasy Football ADP Report

Name

Pos

Tm

RTSports ADP

NFFC ADP

RTS vs. NFFC

Jun

Jul

Aug

Todd Gurley

RB

LA

1.57

1.22

0.35

1.28

1.29

1.38

Le'Veon Bell

RB

PIT

2.43

2.31

0.12

2.15

2.2

2.44

David Johnson

RB

ARI

2.89

3.68

-0.79

3.73

3.68

3.63

Ezekiel Elliott

RB

DAL

3.73

3.51

0.22

3.66

3.56

3.43

Alvin Kamara

RB

NO

5.33

5.55

-0.22

6.08

6.05

6.07

Antonio Brown

WR

PIT

5.92

5.99

-0.07

5.32

5.31

5.51

Saquon Barkley

RB

NYG

7.78

6.7

1.08

8.06

7.85

7.55

Kareem Hunt

RB

KC

9.01

9.35

-0.34

8.92

9.28

9.69

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

HOU

9.66

8.7

0.96

7.61

7.91

8.46

Melvin Gordon

RB

LAC

10.24

11.98

-1.74

11.77

11.23

10.72

Leonard Fournette

RB

JAC

10.58

10.71

-0.13

11.48

11.53

10.82

Odell Beckham

WR

NYG

11.37

11.23

0.14

10.72

10.84

11.37

Dalvin Cook

RB

MIN

13.67

13.15

0.52

14.11

13.95

13.81

Julio Jones

WR

ATL

13.89

13.77

0.12

13.86

13.76

13.84

Christian McCaffrey

RB

CAR

14.72

16.23

-1.51

18.6

18.58

18.23

Michael Thomas

WR

NO

15.81

14.88

0.93

15.12

15.28

16.07

Keenan Allen

WR

LAC

17.62

16.58

1.04

17.05

16.97

17.11

Devonta Freeman

RB

ATL

18.98

21.48

-2.5

21.52

21

20.51

Davante Adams

WR

GB

20.61

17.73

2.88

20.15

19.69

19.75

A.J. Green

WR

CIN

21.27

19.86

1.41

20.76

20.8

21.28

Joe Mixon

RB

CIN

22.39

22.55

-0.16

26

25.52

25.07

Rob Gronkowski

TE

NE

22.74

24.18

-1.44

23.84

22.85

21.93

Mike Evans

WR

TB

23.21

23.07

0.14

22.72

23.4

24.02

Jordan Howard

RB

CHI

25.91

27.87

-1.96

27.1

27.05

25.89

Tyreek Hill

WR

KC

26.82

29.83

-3.01

28.03

28.86

29.37

Jerick McKinnon

RB

SF

27.24

23.68

3.56

27.6

25.08

25.37

Travis Kelce

TE

KC

28.42

30.39

-1.97

25.7

25.96

26.22

LeSean McCoy

RB

BUF

29.04

30.65

-1.61

21.2

27.17

27.91

T.Y. Hilton

WR

IND

29.08

27.47

1.61

35.23

34.16

32.19

Adam Thielen

WR

MIN

30.59

28.45

2.14

30.74

30.69

30.6

Aaron Rodgers

QB

GB

32.62

38.13

-5.51

41.39

40.8

39.47

Kenyan Drake

RB

MIA

34.26

35.45

-1.19

37.27

38.12

37.7

Stefon Diggs

WR

MIN

34.72

30.48

4.24

38.11

37.28

35.15

Zach Ertz

TE

PHI

36.3

40.15

-3.85

32.61

32.58

33.72

Alex Collins

RB

BAL

36.51

45.64

-9.13

49.22

46.24

43.09

Jarvis Landry

WR

CLE

36.91

47.73

-10.82

51.9

54.76

53.1

Amari Cooper

WR

OAK

37.21

35.52

1.69

39.26

38.88

38.77

Larry Fitzgerald

WR

ARI

38.01

36.31

1.7

41.89

39.96

39.46

Doug Baldwin

WR

SEA

38.5

29.34

9.16

30.97

29.66

32.13

Jay Ajayi

RB

PHI

39.96

47.11

-7.15

45.26

45.22

43.86

Derrick Henry

RB

TEN

42.64

39.77

2.87

36.6

39.49

39.58

JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR

PIT

44.73

39.65

5.08

47.31

46.66

45.68

Golden Tate

WR

DET

45.53

44.79

0.74

53

51.91

51.33

Brandin Cooks

WR

LA

46.08

46.61

-0.53

45.55

47.1

47.08

Demaryius Thomas

WR

DEN

46.47

41.59

4.88

49.31

47.93

47.52

Deshaun Watson

QB

HOU

48.3

52.91

-4.61

55.78

56.83

56.93

Royce Freeman

RB

DEN

48.79

52.2

-3.41

73.62

68.36

60.19

Mark Ingram

RB

NO

49.52

51.45

-1.93

40.7

44.47

46.71

Lamar Miller

RB

HOU

52.47

61.5

-9.03

61.81

60.17

56.29

Allen Robinson

WR

CHI

53.44

43.65

9.79

44.79

45.75

47.62

Jimmy Graham

TE

GB

53.95

64.01

-10.06

57.58

57.2

56.93

Dion Lewis

RB

TEN

54.01

54.63

-0.62

56.13

57.27

56.91

Russell Wilson

QB

SEA

56.23

62.24

-6.01

60.28

61.33

62.1

Josh Gordon

WR

CLE

56.54

46.87

9.67

43.75

43.48

48.58

Marvin Jones

WR

DET

57.91

55.41

2.5

58.84

59.43

57.39

Marquise Goodwin

WR

SF

61.11

82.6

-21.49

89.85

90.93

83.85

Ronald Jones

RB

TB

63.07

64.09

-1.02

62.24

60.53

60.61

Corey Davis

WR

TEN

63.25

60.65

2.6

77.07

72.51

69.66

Chris Hogan

WR

NE

63.67

62.55

1.12

89.66

82.73

75.24

Will Fuller

WR

HOU

63.9

75.89

-11.99

82.21

78.54

78.16

Greg Olsen

TE

CAR

64.73

71.35

-6.62

61.4

61.15

61.13

Chris Thompson

RB

WAS

64.77

83.2

-18.43

78.79

81.89

84.01

Tom Brady

QB

NE

65.85

63.92

1.93

71.32

72.46

71.23

Rex Burkhead

RB

NE

69.39

75.6

-6.21

88.33

84.43

79.87

Cam Newton

QB

CAR

70.29

79.38

-9.09

74.22

73.68

74.43

Kerryon Johnson

RB

DET

72.22

72.07

0.15

98.09

93.24

84.02

Jordan Reed

TE

WAS

72.61

102.02

-29.41

88.8

85.95

87.22

Tevin Coleman

RB

ATL

73.68

70.14

3.54

66.08

66.47

68.55

Carlos Hyde

RB

CLE

74.35

91.86

-17.51

64.53

73.8

75.23

Evan Engram

TE

NYG

74.72

66.99

7.73

57.49

60.46

63.4

Michael Crabtree

WR

BAL

75.84

64.44

11.4

70.93

70.42

69.62

Isaiah Crowell

RB

NYJ

76.22

97.04

-20.82

93.23

91.79

87.96

Sony Michel

RB

NE

76.22

60.21

16.01

54.5

53.33

58.18

Julian Edelman

WR

NE

76.36

70.41

5.95

69.37

72.28

74.84

Chris Carson

RB

SEA

77.32

131.6

-54.28

137.96

136.83

125.5

Jamison Crowder

WR

WAS

78.07

79.19

-1.12

94.51

91.25

88.69

Marshawn Lynch

RB

OAK

78.83

84.86

-6.03

88.36

84.32

79.64

Alshon Jeffery

WR

PHI

78.89

58.16

20.73

51.14

52.62

57.46

Carson Wentz

QB

PHI

79.2

82.5

-3.3

79.77

80.89

83.96

Delanie Walker

TE

TEN

79.23

82.36

-3.13

75.22

74.57

74.16

Rashaad Penny

RB

SEA

79.39

50.51

28.88

50.07

47.39

52.86

Emmanuel Sanders

WR

DEN

80.82

75.93

4.89

90.14

86.4

85.16

Drew Brees

QB

NO

81.6

82.49

-0.89

87.65

88.1

87.1

Tarik Cohen

RB

CHI

81.68

63.71

17.97

76.96

75

76.47

Duke Johnson

RB

CLE

83.8

91.07

-7.27

86.34

90.43

90.98

Kyle Rudolph

TE

MIN

84.19

90.1

-5.91

78.31

77.33

78.38

Pierre Garcon

WR

SF

90.63

80.54

10.09

86.25

84.63

88.16

Andrew Luck

QB

IND

92.59

101.81

-9.22

114.87

113.1

109.52

Devin Funchess

WR

CAR

92.96

80.1

12.86

72.02

75.78

79.22

Trey Burton

TE

CHI

93.19

96.12

-2.93

93.7

90.3

91.8

Matthew Stafford

QB

DET

93.38

100.66

-7.28

104.11

104.6

106.42

Sammy Watkins

WR

KC

94.37

66.85

27.52

71.47

70.12

72.4

Cooper Kupp

WR

LA

96.09

75.49

20.6

88.58

90.34

89.15

Robby Anderson

WR

NYJ

96.26

101.28

-5.02

107.6

105.17

102.2

Robert Woods

WR

LA

97.55

85.02

12.53

79.28

81.67

83.83

Marlon Mack

RB

IND

98.9

98.01

0.89

89.42

88.54

88.65

Jordy Nelson

WR

OAK

99.54

107.23

-7.69

91.54

99.77

99.83

Jamaal Williams

RB

GB

99.65

91.71

7.94

95.3

89.96

90.19

C.J. Anderson

RB

CAR

99.86

112.68

-12.82

104.79

104.19

101.99

Kirk Cousins

QB

MIN

100.4

92.63

7.77

96.07

96.98

98.63

Aaron Jones

RB

GB

100.65

103.87

-3.22

93.03

97.06

101.51

Randall Cobb

WR

GB

104.17

89.31

14.86

104.99

101.27

97.64

Derrius Guice

RB

WAS

104.26

183.42

-79.16

41.78

40.42

243.19

Cameron Meredith

WR

NO

104.43

141.9

-37.47

136.26

135.27

135.23

Ben Roethlisberger

QB

PIT

107.43

105.79

1.64

111.84

111.92

114.28

Kelvin Benjamin

WR

BUF

108.35

114.66

-6.31

120.04

119.4

115.72

Jacksonville Jaguars

DST

JAC

108.75

113.27

-4.52

114.62

113.57

111

Matt Ryan

QB

ATL

110.79

111.94

-1.15

121.2

120.74

121.93

David Njoku

TE

CLE

111.47

129.59

-18.12

128.05

126.17

119.78

Nelson Agholor

WR

PHI

111.72

97.64

14.08

103.76

107.46

106

Jimmy Garoppolo

QB

SF

112

100.93

11.07

101.59

104.48

107.37

DeVante Parker

WR

MIA

112.01

103.12

8.89

98.31

96.64

99.88

Philip Rivers

QB

LAC

114.99

109.15

5.84

118.29

117.9

118.98

D.J. Moore

WR

CAR

116.21

129.03

-12.82

141.43

134.67

129.55

James White

RB

NE

117.88

123.62

-5.74

137.45

138.05

134.68

Jack Doyle

TE

IND

120

122.76

-2.76

109.66

111.41

113.12

Nick Chubb

RB

CLE

122.53

103.09

19.44

87.25

90.36

97.4

Sterling Shepard

WR

NYG

122.65

102.16

20.49

111.4

110.69

110.75

Michael Gallup

WR

DAL

123.24

162.4

-39.16

172.07

167.31

161.28

Allen Hurns

WR

DAL

124.46

127.18

-2.72

137.45

127.11

125.25

Ty Montgomery

RB

GB

125.53

119.53

6

121.22

118.19

120.41

Devontae Booker

RB

DEN

126.32

131.92

-5.6

124.25

124.74

126.31

Patrick Mahomes

QB

KC

127.65

116.21

11.44

119.93

118.94

122.8

Theo Riddick

RB

DET

128.2

155.26

-27.06

136.41

137.46

138.64

Mike Williams

WR

LAC

129.03

136.01

-6.98

163.94

157.29

151.25

Kenny Stills

WR

MIA

129.65

122.91

6.74

133.63

130.68

124.62

D'Onta Foreman

RB

HOU

130.07

145.75

-15.68

108.65

112.63

125.11

Los Angeles Rams

DST

LA

132.6

133.77

-1.17

134.83

134.25

132.31

George Kittle

TE

SF

133.73

118.76

14.97

113.61

110.58

111.83

Jared Goff

QB

LA

133.91

115.55

18.36

114.25

118.25

121.84

Minnesota Vikings

DST

MIN

134.57

158.7

-24.13

155.5

151.64

144.33

Nyheim Hines

RB

IND

136.94

133.03

3.91

149.75

139.48

137.83

Calvin Ridley

WR

ATL

138.48

133.41

5.07

133.83

133.6

135.46

Hunter Henry

TE

LAC

141.33

398.06

-256.73

311.04

356.22

367.7

Giovani Bernard

RB

CIN

142.27

128.74

13.53

135.39

130.97

129.84

Marcus Mariota

QB

TEN

142.41

120.78

21.63

129.23

129.78

132.27

Danny Woodhead

RB

BAL

143

419.72

-276.72

240.52

235.57

236.38

Peyton Barber

RB

TB

145.26

160.57

-15.31

173.98

177.08

161.62

Derek Carr

QB

OAK

145.47

135.49

9.98

141.47

142.81

147.34

Philadelphia Eagles

DST

PHI

145.7

161

-15.3

155.02

153.78

149.58

Austin Seferian-Jenkins

TE

JAC

145.83

194.19

-48.36

151.26

151.13

151.86

Samaje Perine

RB

WAS

146.5

255.01

-108.51

198.37

209.53

195.02

Tyler Eifert

TE

CIN

148.13

151.99

-3.86

130.33

136.63

139.18

Corey Clement

RB

PHI

149.01

129.57

19.44

138.25

134.3

134.75

Dak Prescott

QB

DAL

152.1

154.61

-2.51

138.41

141.36

145.93

Matt Breida

RB

SF

155.18

155.14

0.04

170.2

167.84

157.26

Doug Martin

RB

OAK

155.41

168.81

-13.4

159.41

156.2

159.08

Paul Perkins

RB

NYG

155.63

420.9

-265.27

240.67

240.78

240.82

Dede Westbrook

WR

JAC

158.3

182.07

-23.77

177.18

180.03

177.88

Los Angeles Chargers

DST

LAC

159.03

158.67

0.36

163.59

161.89

157.71

Jason Witten

TE

DAL

159.29

419.88

-260.59

219.2

228.05

233.14

Alex Smith

QB

WAS

159.7

134.04

25.66

182.85

182.51

144.46

Denver Broncos

DST

DEN

161.83

185.12

-23.29

182.7

180.21

175.8

Marqise Lee

WR

JAC

161.85

128.88

32.97

132.77

133.43

131.69

Houston Texans

DST

HOU

162.04

180.08

-18.04

178.01

175.56

170.16

Latavius Murray

RB

MIN

163.35

154.3

9.05

151.55

151.02

147.66

Jordan Matthews

WR

NE

164.03

297.55

-133.52

196.07

191.3

199.8

Keelan Cole

WR

JAC

164.95

207.49

-42.54

190.56

189.39

185.44

Jordan Wilkins

RB

IND

165.39

174.07

-8.68

208.73

199.58

181.34

Baltimore Ravens

DST

BAL

165.71

175.43

-9.72

167.62

167.88

164.23

Chris Godwin

WR

TB

168.12

183.98

-15.86

199.87

203.71

180.63

Anthony Miller

WR

CHI

169.78

156.77

13.01

200.84

191.68

172.42

John Brown

WR

BAL

170.01

219.47

-49.46

239.15

234.65

208.22

Bilal Powell

RB

NYJ

170.44

168.68

1.76

147.69

154.67

152.96

Stephen Gostkowski

K

NE

170.62

170.4

0.22

159.09

158.13

147.47

Austin Ekeler

RB

LAC

172.09

158.78

13.31

179.87

179.46

174.55

O.J. Howard

TE

TB

172.59

142.41

30.18

125.17

129.38

135.73

Greg Zuerlein

K

LA

172.7

163.08

9.62

157.88

158.98

151.07

Hayden Hurst

TE

BAL

173.6

222.89

-49.29

179.82

178.53

179.51

DeMarco Murray

RB

TEN

173.61

334.38

-160.77

175.92

191.87

202.15

Josh Doctson

WR

WAS

174.22

145.81

28.41

144.65

146.14

147.23

Paul Richardson

WR

WAS

174.49

167.34

7.15

158.18

157.14

160.14

Dez Bryant

WR

DAL

175.1

137.54

37.56

105.16

117.34

124.05

Kenny Golladay

WR

DET

175.33

136.21

39.12

150.85

146.67

142.91

Cameron Brate

TE

TB

175.78

165.16

10.62

143.69

147.25

150.55

Jameis Winston

QB

TB

175.91

143.9

32.01

137.72

146.39

153.65

T.J. Yeldon

RB

JAC

179.01

190.29

-11.28

202.45

195.36

187.4

Justin Tucker

K

BAL

182.23

171.11

11.12

163.4

165.37

160.27

LeGarrette Blount

RB

DET

183.64

177.45

6.19

159.58

160.23

161.42

Cody Parkey

K

CHI

183.67

314.06

-130.39

233.9

237.28

240.98

Robert Kelley

RB

WAS

183.82

329.14

-145.32

266.74

267.05

213.69

Mike Gesicki

TE

MIA

186.48

212.72

-26.24

182.71

183.09

180.16

Martavis Bryant

WR

OAK

186.62

164.86

21.76

133.49

142.42

151.66

Tyler Lockett

WR

SEA

188.38

148.12

40.26

166.25

161.72

153.27

Javorius Allen

RB

BAL

188.38

218.05

-29.67

203

200.22

190.65

New Orleans Saints

DST

NO

189.27

193.53

-4.26

190.88

189.32

186.4

Coby Fleener

TE

NO

190.5

419.78

-229.28

245.2

246.85

252.47

Tyrell Williams

WR

LAC

192.51

177.88

14.63

191.6

187.27

173.55

Andy Dalton

QB

CIN

192.58

213.66

-21.08

178.51

180.29

187.87

Eli Manning

QB

NYG

193.4

160.55

32.85

171.07

170.81

173.89

Chandler Catanzaro

K

TB

195.5

328.97

-133.47

284.93

244.52

248.8

Harrison Butker

K

KC

195.84

192.83

3.01

188.99

189.6

187.39

Austin Hooper

TE

ATL

196.21

193.46

2.75

170.43

172.57

171.08

Blake Bortles

QB

JAC

198.08

184.66

13.42

170.29

170.11

173.5

Wil Lutz

K

NO

198.42

192.87

5.55

186.85

186.83

181.82

Rishard Matthews

WR

TEN

199.53

143.58

55.95

143.36

139.61

140.91

DeSean Jackson

WR

TB

200.33

174.98

25.35

152.85

155.59

159.4

Adrian Peterson

RB

WAS

200.75

340.95

-140.2

258.28

259.28

242.55

Teddy Bridgewater

QB

NYJ

202.86

389.41

-186.55

247.1

250.12

250.63

Kansas City Chiefs

DST

KC

202.97

265.17

-62.2

215.76

214.74

214.33

New England Patriots

DST

NE

203.32

220.83

-17.51

212.2

209.25

202.28

Seattle Seahawks

DST

SEA

203.39

282.36

-78.97

214.44

216.7

220.18

Charles Clay

TE

BUF

204.22

192.19

12.03

188.7

186.82

165.37

Jeremy Hill

RB

NE

204.37

309.9

-105.53

229.84

233.91

215.28

Jared Cook

TE

OAK

204.39

193.05

11.34

164.24

163.38

162.48

Case Keenum

QB

DEN

204.73

192.19

12.54

169.29

171.96

179.67

John Ross

WR

CIN

206.44

206.75

-0.31

228.81

228.69

205.58

Alfred Blue

RB

HOU

206.5

393.7

-187.2

268.99

253.22

292.24

Eric Ebron

TE

IND

207.33

158.98

48.35

149.53

150.88

153.73

Jake Elliott

K

PHI

207.34

204.36

2.98

191.82

190.97

181.61

Rico Gathers

TE

DAL

207.78

384.86

-177.08

229.29

230.55

232.92

Chris Boswell

K

PIT

207.89

211.96

-4.07

204.97

204.73

196.65

Mason Rudolph

QB

PIT

208.33

412.9

-204.57

331.21

306.81

308.96

Matt Bryant

K

ATL

208.53

204.75

3.78

192.75

193.16

191.79

Orleans Darkwa

RB

NYG

208.86

406.58

-197.72

247.03

250.03

250.18

Pittsburgh Steelers

DST

PIT

209.94

216.12

-6.18

206.39

204.97

199.75

Malcolm Mitchell

WR

NE

210.38

393.1

-182.72

251.91

247.92

244.6

Mitchell Trubisky

QB

CHI

210.62

179.25

31.37

158.53

157.3

164.67

Cameron Artis-Payne

RB

CAR

211

390.24

-179.24

253.1

254.04

249.3

Jacquizz Rodgers

RB

TB

211.33

414.44

-203.11

280.75

257.69

257.7

Mohamed Sanu

WR

ATL

212.12

185.11

27.01

167.29

172.2

167.85

De'Angelo Henderson

RB

DEN

213

374.09

-161.09

249.13

251.61

253.01

Vance McDonald

TE

PIT

213.61

177.6

36.01

163.55

160.86

166.36

Equanimeous St. Brown

WR

GB

214.69

408.29

-193.6

251.51

251.31

283.41

Chris Ivory

RB

BUF

215.01

209.07

5.94

232

206.48

189.65

Robert Turbin

RB

IND

215.22

404.25

-189.03

253.67

246.34

247.87

Robbie Gould

K

SF

215.4

211

4.4

196.99

199.23

195.94

Branden Oliver

RB

LAC

216

418.74

-202.74

283.45

256

255.97

Ryan Grant

WR

IND

216.19

244.38

-28.19

242.05

239.78

242.57

Charcandrick West

RB

KC

216.46

413.08

-196.62

251.69

254.5

304.9

T.J. Logan

RB

ARI

216.67

419.33

-202.66

269.04

256.04

256.04

Braxton Berrios

WR

NE

216.67

415.89

-199.22

268.82

255.8

312.9

Ryan Tannehill

QB

MIA

216.87

247.93

-31.06

200.99

200.79

202.24

Christian Kirk

WR

ARI

216.97

210.3

6.67

187.26

187.19

185.17

Jeremy Maclin

WR

BAL

217.5

415.6

-198.1

243.62

249.28

258.51

James Conner

RB

PIT

217.76

227.86

-10.1

241.03

238.31

217.79

Spencer Ware

RB

KC

217.87

226.56

-8.69

204.66

198.92

192.48

Benjamin Watson

TE

NO

218.1

193.18

24.92

197.4

193.41

180.66

Terrance West

RB

NO

218.13

398.07

-179.94

251.84

252.48

285.67

TyRod Taylor

QB

CLE

218.5

223.11

-4.61

187.18

187.8

193.11

Carolina Panthers

DST

CAR

219.09

225.44

-6.35

201.11

201.03

198.39

Keke Coutee

WR

HOU

219.25

375.35

-156.1

255.72

247.3

238.01

Josh Adams

RB

PHI

220

417.71

-197.71

264.42

265.13

271.21

Trey Edmunds

RB

NO

220.5

414.47

-193.97

258.19

256.82

286.68

Jacoby Brissett

QB

IND

221.64

382.16

-160.52

246.95

249.8

251.55

Kalen Ballage

RB

MIA

222.27

231.7

-9.43

194.51

191.67

193.55

Joe Flacco

QB

BAL

222.42

267.23

-44.81

214.13

212.74

214.2

Adam Shaheen

TE

CHI

223.33

368.79

-145.46

245.49

252.55

255.08

Eric Decker

WR

NE

223.74

351.28

-127.54

245.02

254.41

226.15

Sam Bradford

QB

ARI

223.99

306.18

-82.19

225.73

222.43

215.12

Malcolm Brown

RB

LA

224.1

399.71

-175.61

257.68

255.5

291.34

Courtland Sutton

WR

DEN

225.27

235.01

-9.74

207.24

216.38

205.22

Kendall Wright

WR

MIN

225.83

374.38

-148.55

274.35

269.31

273.1

Frank Gore

RB

MIA

225.96

226.64

-0.68

197.59

196.33

189.85

Dwayne Allen

TE

NE

226.6

414.34

-187.74

263.85

264.34

269.67

Michael Roberts

TE

DET

226.78

405.71

-178.93

259.46

256.41

267.37

Chester Rogers

WR

IND

227

351.67

-124.67

245.07

246.25

247.44

Jesse James

TE

PIT

227

362.98

-135.98

259.63

262.46

263.86

Taywan Taylor

WR

TEN

227.05

287.1

-60.05

251.44

250.71

232.11

Ricky Seals-Jones

TE

ARI

227.7

212.66

15.04

184.15

177.78

175.49

Mark Walton

RB

CIN

227.71

354.93

-127.22

252.25

258.8

261.41

Curtis Samuel

WR

CAR

227.75

397.12

-169.37

266.09

265.86

254.35

Kenny Britt

WR

NE

228.43

398.88

-170.45

247.2

249.79

254.96

Charles Sims

RB

TB

228.54

378.57

-150.03

255.16

256.1

249.45

Julius Thomas

TE

MIA

229.09

414.07

-184.98

253.02

256.29

262.25

Matt Prater

K

DET

229.74

207.9

21.84

206.1

206.37

201.78

Boston Scott

RB

NO

230.1

394.29

-164.19

253.05

256.93

257.16

Jonnu Smith

TE

TEN

230.64

373.04

-142.4

244.49

246.69

247.09

Dan Bailey

K

DAL

231.22

232.18

-0.96

212.96

214.06

210.87

Chicago Bears

DST

CHI

232.43

242.52

-10.09

215.38

215.7

212.05

Adam Humphries

WR

TB

234.5

379.84

-145.34

278.86

271.44

272.22

Sam Darnold

QB

NYJ

234.81

321.16

-86.35

248.43

246.6

231.47

Josh Allen

QB

BUF

235.43

340.07

-104.64

248.06

246.96

231.84

Baker Mayfield

QB

CLE

235.46

269.69

-34.23

215.68

216.49

213.36

Quincy Enunwa

WR

NYJ

236.42

242.28

-5.86

219.73

217.45

211.93

Danny Amendola

WR

MIA

237.15

192.7

44.45

204.07

205.68

197.98

Atlanta Falcons

DST

ATL

237.38

284.81

-47.43

261.17

258.25

223.53

Geronimo Allison

WR

GB

237.56

207.42

30.14

232.12

218.44

188.71

James Washington

WR

PIT

237.73

225.86

11.87

221.16

220.62

204.54

RB

SEA

238

418.55

-180.55

258.39

259.4

260.19

Chad Williams

WR

ARI

238.25

401.39

-163.14

269.49

263.2

256.86

Mark Andrews

TE

BAL

238.67

388.22

-149.55

245.55

246.19

247.46

Jonathan Stewart

RB

NYG

238.71

340.94

-102.23

234.43

237.43

231.93

Jordan Leggett

TE

NYJ

239.1

414.76

-175.66

262.78

261.03

261.17

Brandon Marshall

WR

SEA

239.38

341.75

-102.37

237.21

240.71

234.64

Ryan Succop

K

TEN

239.49

245.8

-6.31

219.85

222.16

220.98

Kyle Juszczyk

RB

SF

239.67

390.14

-150.47

259.75

259.75

260.2

Kenneth Dixon

RB

BAL

239.85

214.61

25.24

188.16

185.86

189.17

Nick Foles

QB

PHI

239.95

332.49

-92.54

253.76

257.06

245.29

Arizona Cardinals

DST

ARI

240.19

293.47

-53.28

254.24

252.92

242.75

Mack Hollins

WR

PHI

240.33

384.6

-144.27

267.07

260.96

310.73

Phillip Dorsett

WR

NE

240.36

395.81

-155.45

268.8

268.98

263.53

Darren Sproles

RB

PHI

243.7

273.34

-29.64

223.37

225.92

221.19

Chase Edmonds

RB

ARI

243.98

272.88

-28.9

237.84

232.54

225.36

Daniel Carlson

K

MIN

245.37

284.43

-39.06

248.67

245.23

236.41

Mike Wallace

WR

PHI

245.9

234.16

11.74

219.77

221.62

208.52

Deon Cain

WR

IND

246

389.69

-143.69

300.89

300.25

253.39

Christine Michael

RB

IND

247.8

410.55

-162.75

257.31

255.81

292.66

AJ McCarron

QB

BUF

248.09

373.18

-125.09

257.29

255.84

254.7

Garrett Celek

TE

SF

248.4

393.4

-145

283.39

284.17

248.55

Mason Crosby

K

GB

248.73

254.02

-5.29

217.52

220.03

208.49

Dallas Cowboys

DST

DAL

249.26

328.17

-78.91

263.84

261.22

240.87

Wendell Smallwood

RB

PHI

249.4

415.92

-166.52

268.89

268.84

268.85

Kai Forbath

K

MIN

250.05

307.35

-57.3

232.94

239.4

231.99

Chris Herndon

TE

NYJ

250.33

408.51

-158.18

268.52

263.98

263.66

Chris Warren

RB

OAK

250.64

401.63

-150.99

349.85

349.91

259.33

Ameer Abdullah

RB

DET

251.21

349.9

-98.69

233.86

240.17

234.15

Terrelle Pryor

WR

NYJ

251.7

300.31

-48.61

217.02

221.62

221.82

Dallas Goedert

TE

PHI

251.9

304.27

-52.37

232.48

233.06

214.75

John Kelly

RB

LA

252.85

302.73

-49.88

222.93

227.87

230.03

J'Mon Moore

WR

GB

252.95

376.67

-123.72

244.78

245.17

242.4

New York Giants

DST

NYG

253.07

321.16

-68.09

269.91

268.7

264.71

Tre'Quan Smith

WR

NO

253.22

337.38

-84.16

250.46

249.92

237.83

Rod Smith

RB

DAL

253.24

288.63

-35.39

256.6

253.49

226.74

Detroit Lions

DST

DET

253.3

247.48

5.82

227.28

228.64

225.89

Donte Moncrief

WR

JAC

253.7

232.7

21

208.88

211.01

206.97

Josh Lambo

K

JAC

253.74

276.9

-23.16

270.25

235.24

217.25

Tennessee Titans

DST

TEN

254.08

265.69

-11.61

241.5

241.41

228.37

Adam Vinatieri

K

IND

254.3

268.62

-14.32

249.56

254.78

227.04

Josh Rosen

QB

ARI

254.31

314.88

-60.57

245.28

242.39

234.57

Albert Wilson

WR

MIA

254.38

265.7

-11.32

218.8

217.21

215.57

Ted Ginn

WR

NO

254.46

186.49

67.97

168.33

172.97

176.36

Green Bay Packers

DST

GB

254.96

307.53

-52.57

298.39

296.07

230.25

Antonio Callaway

WR

CLE

254.99

317.87

-62.88

254.22

253

243.69

Cleveland Browns

DST

CLE

255.38

333.18

-77.8

263.03

256.73

231.43

Ryan Fitzpatrick

QB

TB

255.45

382.64

-127.19

259.95

250.7

246.75

Cole Beasley

WR

DAL

256.42

274.95

-18.53

239.44

236.07

224.87

DeAndre Washington

RB

OAK

257.03

402.02

-144.99

264.47

265.41

266.28

Wayne Gallman

RB

NYG

257.99

341.35

-83.36

238.23

243.78

237.23

Dante Pettis

WR

SF

258.31

332.61

-74.3

241.9

242.74

231.02

Corey Coleman

WR

BUF

258.34

306.71

-48.37

217.65

227.63

223.5

Terrance Williams

WR

DAL

258.67

353.42

-94.75

242.76

242.94

233.99

DeShone Kizer

QB

GB

259.33

414.72

-155.39

266.36

266.53

266.62

Brandon McManus

K

DEN

259.59

276.81

-17.22

260.3

269.09

235.42

Vernon Davis

TE

WAS

259.75

285.06

-25.31

216.58

213.78

205.28

Buffalo Bills

DST

BUF

260.6

318.25

-57.65

262.73

261.93

253.73

C.J. Prosise

RB

SEA

260.86

328.76

-67.9

240.08

243.27

235.31

Ryan Griffin

TE

HOU

261.47

364.63

-103.16

250.05

243.99

238.02

Josh McCown

QB

NYJ

261.8

354.6

-92.8

248

246.63

243.16

Dustin Hopkins

K

WAS

262.6

295.91

-33.31

299.63

302.66

270.9

Brandon LaFell

WR

CIN

262.63

396.47

-133.84

277.32

277.04

277.28

Steven Hauschka

K

BUF

262.66

326.98

-64.32

260.55

266.47

234.19

Lamar Jackson

QB

BAL

262.87

296.82

-33.95

219.01

217.05

215.82

Graham Gano

K

CAR

263.1

243.2

19.9

236.79

228.7

223.3

Jaylen Samuels

RB

PIT

263.27

329.11

-65.84

235.8

232.1

229.91

Tavon Austin

RB

DAL

263.6

300.28

-36.68

228.32

225.29

216.75

D.J. Chark

WR

JAC

264.23

382.47

-118.24

244.26

243.49

240.63

Oakland Raiders

DST

OAK

264.4

351.97

-87.57

260.78

268.4

301.34

Torrey Smith

WR

CAR

264.74

375.7

-110.96

262.79

263.69

251.87

Joe Williams

RB

SF

265.39

356.63

-91.24

249.54

248.68

241.07

Cordarrelle Patterson

WR

NE

265.68

362.05

-96.37

257.93

257.87

247.27

Cincinnati Bengals

DST

CIN

266.96

338.37

-71.41

274.12

270.73

267.33

Laquon Treadwell

WR

MIN

268.09

388.65

-120.56

268.18

258.95

281.14

Jermaine Kearse

WR

NYJ

268.41

323.01

-54.6

237.3

242.04

230.76

Corey Grant

RB

JAC

268.78

294.22

-25.44

241.38

241.19

235.62

Kevin White

WR

CHI

269.17

351.69

-82.52

259.08

259.03

238.1

Jake Kumerow

WR

GB

269.38

401.48

-132.1

350

350

312.78

Jake Butt

TE

DEN

269.68

279.88

-10.2

214.46

210.26

202.21

Elijah McGuire

RB

NYJ

269.79

314.68

-44.89

231.58

224.37

227.05

Bo Scarbrough

RB

DAL

270.33

372.49

-102.16

240.97

243.27

242.93

Jalen Richard

RB

OAK

271.21

366.98

-95.77

263.05

266

260.86

Justin Jackson

RB

LAC

271.57

350.35

-78.78

244.04

242.52

238.67

Jordan Akins

TE

HOU

271.82

407.28

-135.46

279.88

280.37

284.13

San Francisco 49ers

DST

SF

271.89

331.63

-59.74

265.23

262.93

239.94

Trent Taylor

WR

SF

272.28

365.05

-92.77

247.71

249.46

247.34

Nick Vannett

TE

SEA

272.37

386.55

-114.18

252.02

255.14

252.79

Jonathan Williams

RB

NO

272.49

353.35

-80.86

252.18

250.77

296.27

Alfred Morris

RB

SF

273.07

392.85

-119.78

270.15

270.2

250.08

Shane Vereen

RB

NO

273.2

416.58

-143.38

300.02

267.39

266.24

J.D. McKissic

RB

SEA

273.92

403.84

-129.92

266.21

270.99

265.57

Jaron Brown

WR

SEA

275.33

349.92

-74.59

268.83

269.24

263.36

Zay Jones

WR

BUF

278.52

357.74

-79.22

235.23

238.22

236.45

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DST

TB

278.67

325.99

-47.32

268.32

269.16

266.69

Antonio Gates

TE

LAC

279.1

353.64

-74.54

250.26

242.72

232.43

Travis Benjamin

WR

LAC

280.17

372.52

-92.35

238.76

240.16

235.93

Luke Willson

TE

DET

281.52

309.39

-27.87

229.82

227.15

212.23

Jeff Heuerman

TE

DEN

281.65

412.43

-130.78

257.47

256.62

300.08

Tyler Higbee

TE

LA

283.3

391.24

-107.94

250.87

252.42

305.64

Ito Smith

RB

ATL

284.23

387.78

-103.55

301.09

302.59

305.77

Gerald Everett

TE

LA

284.95

331.65

-46.7

236.84

236.41

229.62

Washington Redskins

DST

WAS

285.13

332.11

-46.98

257.88

262.44

248.99

Willie Snead

WR

BAL

285.78

303.02

-17.24

227.43

232.31

233.84

Brice Butler

WR

ARI

286.22

360.69

-74.47

262.61

262.15

253.71

Virgil Green

TE

LAC

288.28

369.85

-81.57

249.01

243.4

239.35

Ed Dickson

TE

SEA

288.3

347.39

-59.09

228.38

228.9

231.36

Tyler Boyd

WR

CIN

288.45

374.05

-85.6

258.24

261.45

310.07

Stephen Anderson

TE

HOU

292.38

389.89

-97.51

236.95

238.32

242.97

Mike Gillislee

RB

NE

293.66

404.7

-111.04

248.97

256.57

257.72

Jeremy McNichols

RB

SF

294.51

406.58

-112.07

268.43

268.6

314.94

Taylor Gabriel

WR

CHI

296.7

318.85

-22.15

248.05

253.14

246.31

Tyler Kroft

TE

CIN

297.82

307.44

-9.62

233.97

235.02

237.54

J.J. Nelson

WR

ARI

298.51

373.89

-75.38

253.47

255.85

251.68

Seth DeValve

TE

CLE

302.51

418.38

-115.87

263.7

260.15

260.62

What to Read Next