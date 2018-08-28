Fantasy ADP Updates: Adrian Peterson, Keelan Cole, more shake up fantasy rankings
If you haven't already held your fantasy football draft, the time is coming soon. And as smart as it is to wait as long as possible before drafting, putting it off can also lead to confusion from late-rising sleepers and injuries. We'll be looking at some of those late risers in the rankings, like Adrian Peterson and Keelan Cole, in our final ADP report, but please note that these numbers will change even by the time you hold your draft, be it this weekend or tonight.
The NFFC ADP column in the spreadsheet below applies to season-long leagues. The RTSports column is for best-ball leagues. So, let’s get into it, talking some trends in the average draft position of some noteworthy fantasy assets. This week, it’s wide receivers aplenty!
MORE FANTASY ALARM: 2018 Draft Kit
When should Adrian Peterson be drafted?
When Peterson signed with the Redskins, it was unclear exactly what his role in the offense would be. Some thought he might take over as the starter while others thought he could be a roster cut. After a solid showing in the third preseason game, he appears to have locked down a roster spot, but his role still isn't defined right now. So, it's been hard to peg his value.
Peterson is definitely worth a pick, but the big question is, when should that be? While the big board at the bottom of this piece has Peterson ranked 198th overall, FantasyPros has him at the 121st slot in ADP which would make him an early Round 10 pick. He has risen in the last week thanks to his Thursday performance and name recognition, and it's possible that he could be taken higher. Still, at the end of the day, it's looking like Peterson is going to be picked in the middle rounds of most drafts. -- Jacob Camenker
Marqise Lee injury makes Keelan Cole a prime sleeper
If you didn’t see the injury, watch at your own risk. It’s gruesome, and Lee's 2018 season has officially ended. This is the second year that the Jaguars will endure an early season-ending injury to one of their projected starting wide receivers. Last year it was Allen Robinson in Week 1, and now this year likely with Lee. However, as fantasy players, we need to project who is, or could be, the top guy in the Jacksonville passing attack. Personally, I like Dede Westbrook as a talent, but Keelan Cole seems to be the guy that could really explode after this news. Cole was a trendy pick beforehand, but if your league hasn’t drafted yet, get ready for Cole to pop off the board at least one round earlier.
MORE FROM FANTASY ALARM: Auction tips | IDP advice | Best ball strategy
In three games without Lee on the field last season, Cole averaged 5.7 receptions for 109 yards per game. Furthermore, Cole averaged 10 targets per game when Lee wasn’t on the field last season. Cole has big play written all over him, and in a Jacksonville offense that will likely create big plays off play-action passes, Cole can get behind the defense and make noise in the Jacksonville passing attack, even with Blake Bortles under center.
Cole’s current ADP is 164.95 in best ball formats, and I expect him to cost more draft capital in the drafts to be had in the coming days. He’s less of a sleeper than he was a few days ago, but he’s a guy worth drafting this year, especially if the volume carries over from the Lee-less games in 2017.
The Chicago receiver no one is talking about
Allen Robinson is attracting a lot of hype, and will certainly see plenty of top corners from the opposition. Anthony Miller looks electric out of the slot. However, there is a guy in Chicago who is still looking for his first productive season in the NFL, and I’m not talking about Javon Wims. It’s a guy by the name of Kevin White. Remember him? White was a first-round pick after catching 109 passes for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns as senior at West Virginia.
When healthy, he can be a solid second wide receiver for most teams in the NFL. Did you see his touchdown against Orlando Scandrick this past week? If not, do yourself a favor and take a look. His hesitation and stutter step put Scandrick on skates, leading to an easy pitch and catch for six.
White’s current ADP of 269.17 in best ball is pennies! You can have him for nearly 200 picks after Robinson, and if you want an upside play in the Chicago passing attack without investing too much, why not take a stab at White? On seven targets this preseason, he’s caught four balls for 48 yards and has 18 yards after the catch. The 2018 campaign could ultimately end with another injury like the previous few seasons, but if not, watch out…
Is Randall Cobb still the No. 2 receiver in Green Bay?
Cobb trade rumors have surfaced, and whether or not they come to fruition, perhaps Cobb isn’t even the No. 2 wideout there anyway. Maybe the second horse in this brigade is Geronimo Allison. Allison wasn’t superior in any game last season, but when Davante Adams or Cobb missed time, it was Allison that took the majority of the snaps with the first team. Alllison’s fantasy output nearly tripled when Cobb was out of action last season.
In best ball formats over at RTSports, Allison is going roughly 133 picks after Cobb. If Cobb were to be traded, just how valuable is the No. 2 wide receiver in a passing attack led by the uber-talented 34-year-old Aaron Charles Rodgers? It’s evident that Rodgers has “his guys”, and when he builds that rapport with them, the gunslinger is going target those guys often. Reports state that the trust between Rodgers and Allison are growing, which would be exponential to an Allison breakout campaign in 2018.
MORE: Fantasy Alarm's 2018 Ultimate Cheat Sheet
Albeit a bit of a stretch, this is one of those upside selections in deeper formats that could pan out, especially best ball. When drafting a sixth or seventh wide receiver, why not go for a guy like Allison? It may be another ho-hum year for him, but the potential is there if things work out for the 24-year-old wideout. He’s worth a flier in the later rounds of deeper formats.
Davante Adams WR GB 20.61 17.73 2.88 20.15 19.69 19.75
Fantasy Football ADP Report
Name
Pos
Tm
RTSports ADP
NFFC ADP
RTS vs. NFFC
Jun
Jul
Aug
Todd Gurley
RB
LA
1.57
1.22
0.35
1.28
1.29
1.38
Le'Veon Bell
RB
PIT
2.43
2.31
0.12
2.15
2.2
2.44
David Johnson
RB
ARI
2.89
3.68
-0.79
3.73
3.68
3.63
Ezekiel Elliott
RB
DAL
3.73
3.51
0.22
3.66
3.56
3.43
Alvin Kamara
RB
NO
5.33
5.55
-0.22
6.08
6.05
6.07
Antonio Brown
WR
PIT
5.92
5.99
-0.07
5.32
5.31
5.51
Saquon Barkley
RB
NYG
7.78
6.7
1.08
8.06
7.85
7.55
Kareem Hunt
RB
KC
9.01
9.35
-0.34
8.92
9.28
9.69
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
HOU
9.66
8.7
0.96
7.61
7.91
8.46
Melvin Gordon
RB
LAC
10.24
11.98
-1.74
11.77
11.23
10.72
Leonard Fournette
RB
JAC
10.58
10.71
-0.13
11.48
11.53
10.82
Odell Beckham
WR
NYG
11.37
11.23
0.14
10.72
10.84
11.37
Dalvin Cook
RB
MIN
13.67
13.15
0.52
14.11
13.95
13.81
Julio Jones
WR
ATL
13.89
13.77
0.12
13.86
13.76
13.84
Christian McCaffrey
RB
CAR
14.72
16.23
-1.51
18.6
18.58
18.23
Michael Thomas
WR
NO
15.81
14.88
0.93
15.12
15.28
16.07
Keenan Allen
WR
LAC
17.62
16.58
1.04
17.05
16.97
17.11
Devonta Freeman
RB
ATL
18.98
21.48
-2.5
21.52
21
20.51
Davante Adams
WR
GB
20.61
17.73
2.88
20.15
19.69
19.75
A.J. Green
WR
CIN
21.27
19.86
1.41
20.76
20.8
21.28
Joe Mixon
RB
CIN
22.39
22.55
-0.16
26
25.52
25.07
Rob Gronkowski
TE
NE
22.74
24.18
-1.44
23.84
22.85
21.93
Mike Evans
WR
TB
23.21
23.07
0.14
22.72
23.4
24.02
Jordan Howard
RB
CHI
25.91
27.87
-1.96
27.1
27.05
25.89
Tyreek Hill
WR
KC
26.82
29.83
-3.01
28.03
28.86
29.37
Jerick McKinnon
RB
SF
27.24
23.68
3.56
27.6
25.08
25.37
Travis Kelce
TE
KC
28.42
30.39
-1.97
25.7
25.96
26.22
LeSean McCoy
RB
BUF
29.04
30.65
-1.61
21.2
27.17
27.91
T.Y. Hilton
WR
IND
29.08
27.47
1.61
35.23
34.16
32.19
Adam Thielen
WR
MIN
30.59
28.45
2.14
30.74
30.69
30.6
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GB
32.62
38.13
-5.51
41.39
40.8
39.47
Kenyan Drake
RB
MIA
34.26
35.45
-1.19
37.27
38.12
37.7
Stefon Diggs
WR
MIN
34.72
30.48
4.24
38.11
37.28
35.15
Zach Ertz
TE
PHI
36.3
40.15
-3.85
32.61
32.58
33.72
Alex Collins
RB
BAL
36.51
45.64
-9.13
49.22
46.24
43.09
Jarvis Landry
WR
CLE
36.91
47.73
-10.82
51.9
54.76
53.1
Amari Cooper
WR
OAK
37.21
35.52
1.69
39.26
38.88
38.77
Larry Fitzgerald
WR
ARI
38.01
36.31
1.7
41.89
39.96
39.46
Doug Baldwin
WR
SEA
38.5
29.34
9.16
30.97
29.66
32.13
Jay Ajayi
RB
PHI
39.96
47.11
-7.15
45.26
45.22
43.86
Derrick Henry
RB
TEN
42.64
39.77
2.87
36.6
39.49
39.58
JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR
PIT
44.73
39.65
5.08
47.31
46.66
45.68
Golden Tate
WR
DET
45.53
44.79
0.74
53
51.91
51.33
Brandin Cooks
WR
LA
46.08
46.61
-0.53
45.55
47.1
47.08
Demaryius Thomas
WR
DEN
46.47
41.59
4.88
49.31
47.93
47.52
Deshaun Watson
QB
HOU
48.3
52.91
-4.61
55.78
56.83
56.93
Royce Freeman
RB
DEN
48.79
52.2
-3.41
73.62
68.36
60.19
Mark Ingram
RB
NO
49.52
51.45
-1.93
40.7
44.47
46.71
Lamar Miller
RB
HOU
52.47
61.5
-9.03
61.81
60.17
56.29
Allen Robinson
WR
CHI
53.44
43.65
9.79
44.79
45.75
47.62
Jimmy Graham
TE
GB
53.95
64.01
-10.06
57.58
57.2
56.93
Dion Lewis
RB
TEN
54.01
54.63
-0.62
56.13
57.27
56.91
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
56.23
62.24
-6.01
60.28
61.33
62.1
Josh Gordon
WR
CLE
56.54
46.87
9.67
43.75
43.48
48.58
Marvin Jones
WR
DET
57.91
55.41
2.5
58.84
59.43
57.39
Marquise Goodwin
WR
SF
61.11
82.6
-21.49
89.85
90.93
83.85
Ronald Jones
RB
TB
63.07
64.09
-1.02
62.24
60.53
60.61
Corey Davis
WR
TEN
63.25
60.65
2.6
77.07
72.51
69.66
Chris Hogan
WR
NE
63.67
62.55
1.12
89.66
82.73
75.24
Will Fuller
WR
HOU
63.9
75.89
-11.99
82.21
78.54
78.16
Greg Olsen
TE
CAR
64.73
71.35
-6.62
61.4
61.15
61.13
Chris Thompson
RB
WAS
64.77
83.2
-18.43
78.79
81.89
84.01
Tom Brady
QB
NE
65.85
63.92
1.93
71.32
72.46
71.23
Rex Burkhead
RB
NE
69.39
75.6
-6.21
88.33
84.43
79.87
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
70.29
79.38
-9.09
74.22
73.68
74.43
Kerryon Johnson
RB
DET
72.22
72.07
0.15
98.09
93.24
84.02
Jordan Reed
TE
WAS
72.61
102.02
-29.41
88.8
85.95
87.22
Tevin Coleman
RB
ATL
73.68
70.14
3.54
66.08
66.47
68.55
Carlos Hyde
RB
CLE
74.35
91.86
-17.51
64.53
73.8
75.23
Evan Engram
TE
NYG
74.72
66.99
7.73
57.49
60.46
63.4
Michael Crabtree
WR
BAL
75.84
64.44
11.4
70.93
70.42
69.62
Isaiah Crowell
RB
NYJ
76.22
97.04
-20.82
93.23
91.79
87.96
Sony Michel
RB
NE
76.22
60.21
16.01
54.5
53.33
58.18
Julian Edelman
WR
NE
76.36
70.41
5.95
69.37
72.28
74.84
Chris Carson
RB
SEA
77.32
131.6
-54.28
137.96
136.83
125.5
Jamison Crowder
WR
WAS
78.07
79.19
-1.12
94.51
91.25
88.69
Marshawn Lynch
RB
OAK
78.83
84.86
-6.03
88.36
84.32
79.64
Alshon Jeffery
WR
PHI
78.89
58.16
20.73
51.14
52.62
57.46
Carson Wentz
QB
PHI
79.2
82.5
-3.3
79.77
80.89
83.96
Delanie Walker
TE
TEN
79.23
82.36
-3.13
75.22
74.57
74.16
Rashaad Penny
RB
SEA
79.39
50.51
28.88
50.07
47.39
52.86
Emmanuel Sanders
WR
DEN
80.82
75.93
4.89
90.14
86.4
85.16
Drew Brees
QB
NO
81.6
82.49
-0.89
87.65
88.1
87.1
Tarik Cohen
RB
CHI
81.68
63.71
17.97
76.96
75
76.47
Duke Johnson
RB
CLE
83.8
91.07
-7.27
86.34
90.43
90.98
Kyle Rudolph
TE
MIN
84.19
90.1
-5.91
78.31
77.33
78.38
Pierre Garcon
WR
SF
90.63
80.54
10.09
86.25
84.63
88.16
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
92.59
101.81
-9.22
114.87
113.1
109.52
Devin Funchess
WR
CAR
92.96
80.1
12.86
72.02
75.78
79.22
Trey Burton
TE
CHI
93.19
96.12
-2.93
93.7
90.3
91.8
Matthew Stafford
QB
DET
93.38
100.66
-7.28
104.11
104.6
106.42
Sammy Watkins
WR
KC
94.37
66.85
27.52
71.47
70.12
72.4
Cooper Kupp
WR
LA
96.09
75.49
20.6
88.58
90.34
89.15
Robby Anderson
WR
NYJ
96.26
101.28
-5.02
107.6
105.17
102.2
Robert Woods
WR
LA
97.55
85.02
12.53
79.28
81.67
83.83
Marlon Mack
RB
IND
98.9
98.01
0.89
89.42
88.54
88.65
Jordy Nelson
WR
OAK
99.54
107.23
-7.69
91.54
99.77
99.83
Jamaal Williams
RB
GB
99.65
91.71
7.94
95.3
89.96
90.19
C.J. Anderson
RB
CAR
99.86
112.68
-12.82
104.79
104.19
101.99
Kirk Cousins
QB
MIN
100.4
92.63
7.77
96.07
96.98
98.63
Aaron Jones
RB
GB
100.65
103.87
-3.22
93.03
97.06
101.51
Randall Cobb
WR
GB
104.17
89.31
14.86
104.99
101.27
97.64
Derrius Guice
RB
WAS
104.26
183.42
-79.16
41.78
40.42
243.19
Cameron Meredith
WR
NO
104.43
141.9
-37.47
136.26
135.27
135.23
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
PIT
107.43
105.79
1.64
111.84
111.92
114.28
Kelvin Benjamin
WR
BUF
108.35
114.66
-6.31
120.04
119.4
115.72
Jacksonville Jaguars
DST
JAC
108.75
113.27
-4.52
114.62
113.57
111
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
110.79
111.94
-1.15
121.2
120.74
121.93
David Njoku
TE
CLE
111.47
129.59
-18.12
128.05
126.17
119.78
Nelson Agholor
WR
PHI
111.72
97.64
14.08
103.76
107.46
106
Jimmy Garoppolo
QB
SF
112
100.93
11.07
101.59
104.48
107.37
DeVante Parker
WR
MIA
112.01
103.12
8.89
98.31
96.64
99.88
Philip Rivers
QB
LAC
114.99
109.15
5.84
118.29
117.9
118.98
D.J. Moore
WR
CAR
116.21
129.03
-12.82
141.43
134.67
129.55
James White
RB
NE
117.88
123.62
-5.74
137.45
138.05
134.68
Jack Doyle
TE
IND
120
122.76
-2.76
109.66
111.41
113.12
Nick Chubb
RB
CLE
122.53
103.09
19.44
87.25
90.36
97.4
Sterling Shepard
WR
NYG
122.65
102.16
20.49
111.4
110.69
110.75
Michael Gallup
WR
DAL
123.24
162.4
-39.16
172.07
167.31
161.28
Allen Hurns
WR
DAL
124.46
127.18
-2.72
137.45
127.11
125.25
Ty Montgomery
RB
GB
125.53
119.53
6
121.22
118.19
120.41
Devontae Booker
RB
DEN
126.32
131.92
-5.6
124.25
124.74
126.31
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KC
127.65
116.21
11.44
119.93
118.94
122.8
Theo Riddick
RB
DET
128.2
155.26
-27.06
136.41
137.46
138.64
Mike Williams
WR
LAC
129.03
136.01
-6.98
163.94
157.29
151.25
Kenny Stills
WR
MIA
129.65
122.91
6.74
133.63
130.68
124.62
D'Onta Foreman
RB
HOU
130.07
145.75
-15.68
108.65
112.63
125.11
Los Angeles Rams
DST
LA
132.6
133.77
-1.17
134.83
134.25
132.31
George Kittle
TE
SF
133.73
118.76
14.97
113.61
110.58
111.83
Jared Goff
QB
LA
133.91
115.55
18.36
114.25
118.25
121.84
Minnesota Vikings
DST
MIN
134.57
158.7
-24.13
155.5
151.64
144.33
Nyheim Hines
RB
IND
136.94
133.03
3.91
149.75
139.48
137.83
Calvin Ridley
WR
ATL
138.48
133.41
5.07
133.83
133.6
135.46
Hunter Henry
TE
LAC
141.33
398.06
-256.73
311.04
356.22
367.7
Giovani Bernard
RB
CIN
142.27
128.74
13.53
135.39
130.97
129.84
Marcus Mariota
QB
TEN
142.41
120.78
21.63
129.23
129.78
132.27
Danny Woodhead
RB
BAL
143
419.72
-276.72
240.52
235.57
236.38
Peyton Barber
RB
TB
145.26
160.57
-15.31
173.98
177.08
161.62
Derek Carr
QB
OAK
145.47
135.49
9.98
141.47
142.81
147.34
Philadelphia Eagles
DST
PHI
145.7
161
-15.3
155.02
153.78
149.58
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
TE
JAC
145.83
194.19
-48.36
151.26
151.13
151.86
Samaje Perine
RB
WAS
146.5
255.01
-108.51
198.37
209.53
195.02
Tyler Eifert
TE
CIN
148.13
151.99
-3.86
130.33
136.63
139.18
Corey Clement
RB
PHI
149.01
129.57
19.44
138.25
134.3
134.75
Dak Prescott
QB
DAL
152.1
154.61
-2.51
138.41
141.36
145.93
Matt Breida
RB
SF
155.18
155.14
0.04
170.2
167.84
157.26
Doug Martin
RB
OAK
155.41
168.81
-13.4
159.41
156.2
159.08
Paul Perkins
RB
NYG
155.63
420.9
-265.27
240.67
240.78
240.82
Dede Westbrook
WR
JAC
158.3
182.07
-23.77
177.18
180.03
177.88
Los Angeles Chargers
DST
LAC
159.03
158.67
0.36
163.59
161.89
157.71
Jason Witten
TE
DAL
159.29
419.88
-260.59
219.2
228.05
233.14
Alex Smith
QB
WAS
159.7
134.04
25.66
182.85
182.51
144.46
Denver Broncos
DST
DEN
161.83
185.12
-23.29
182.7
180.21
175.8
Marqise Lee
WR
JAC
161.85
128.88
32.97
132.77
133.43
131.69
Houston Texans
DST
HOU
162.04
180.08
-18.04
178.01
175.56
170.16
Latavius Murray
RB
MIN
163.35
154.3
9.05
151.55
151.02
147.66
Jordan Matthews
WR
NE
164.03
297.55
-133.52
196.07
191.3
199.8
Keelan Cole
WR
JAC
164.95
207.49
-42.54
190.56
189.39
185.44
Jordan Wilkins
RB
IND
165.39
174.07
-8.68
208.73
199.58
181.34
Baltimore Ravens
DST
BAL
165.71
175.43
-9.72
167.62
167.88
164.23
Chris Godwin
WR
TB
168.12
183.98
-15.86
199.87
203.71
180.63
Anthony Miller
WR
CHI
169.78
156.77
13.01
200.84
191.68
172.42
John Brown
WR
BAL
170.01
219.47
-49.46
239.15
234.65
208.22
Bilal Powell
RB
NYJ
170.44
168.68
1.76
147.69
154.67
152.96
Stephen Gostkowski
K
NE
170.62
170.4
0.22
159.09
158.13
147.47
Austin Ekeler
RB
LAC
172.09
158.78
13.31
179.87
179.46
174.55
O.J. Howard
TE
TB
172.59
142.41
30.18
125.17
129.38
135.73
Greg Zuerlein
K
LA
172.7
163.08
9.62
157.88
158.98
151.07
Hayden Hurst
TE
BAL
173.6
222.89
-49.29
179.82
178.53
179.51
DeMarco Murray
RB
TEN
173.61
334.38
-160.77
175.92
191.87
202.15
Josh Doctson
WR
WAS
174.22
145.81
28.41
144.65
146.14
147.23
Paul Richardson
WR
WAS
174.49
167.34
7.15
158.18
157.14
160.14
Dez Bryant
WR
DAL
175.1
137.54
37.56
105.16
117.34
124.05
Kenny Golladay
WR
DET
175.33
136.21
39.12
150.85
146.67
142.91
Cameron Brate
TE
TB
175.78
165.16
10.62
143.69
147.25
150.55
Jameis Winston
QB
TB
175.91
143.9
32.01
137.72
146.39
153.65
T.J. Yeldon
RB
JAC
179.01
190.29
-11.28
202.45
195.36
187.4
Justin Tucker
K
BAL
182.23
171.11
11.12
163.4
165.37
160.27
LeGarrette Blount
RB
DET
183.64
177.45
6.19
159.58
160.23
161.42
Cody Parkey
K
CHI
183.67
314.06
-130.39
233.9
237.28
240.98
Robert Kelley
RB
WAS
183.82
329.14
-145.32
266.74
267.05
213.69
Mike Gesicki
TE
MIA
186.48
212.72
-26.24
182.71
183.09
180.16
Martavis Bryant
WR
OAK
186.62
164.86
21.76
133.49
142.42
151.66
Tyler Lockett
WR
SEA
188.38
148.12
40.26
166.25
161.72
153.27
Javorius Allen
RB
BAL
188.38
218.05
-29.67
203
200.22
190.65
New Orleans Saints
DST
NO
189.27
193.53
-4.26
190.88
189.32
186.4
Coby Fleener
TE
NO
190.5
419.78
-229.28
245.2
246.85
252.47
Tyrell Williams
WR
LAC
192.51
177.88
14.63
191.6
187.27
173.55
Andy Dalton
QB
CIN
192.58
213.66
-21.08
178.51
180.29
187.87
Eli Manning
QB
NYG
193.4
160.55
32.85
171.07
170.81
173.89
Chandler Catanzaro
K
TB
195.5
328.97
-133.47
284.93
244.52
248.8
Harrison Butker
K
KC
195.84
192.83
3.01
188.99
189.6
187.39
Austin Hooper
TE
ATL
196.21
193.46
2.75
170.43
172.57
171.08
Blake Bortles
QB
JAC
198.08
184.66
13.42
170.29
170.11
173.5
Wil Lutz
K
NO
198.42
192.87
5.55
186.85
186.83
181.82
Rishard Matthews
WR
TEN
199.53
143.58
55.95
143.36
139.61
140.91
DeSean Jackson
WR
TB
200.33
174.98
25.35
152.85
155.59
159.4
Adrian Peterson
RB
WAS
200.75
340.95
-140.2
258.28
259.28
242.55
Teddy Bridgewater
QB
NYJ
202.86
389.41
-186.55
247.1
250.12
250.63
Kansas City Chiefs
DST
KC
202.97
265.17
-62.2
215.76
214.74
214.33
New England Patriots
DST
NE
203.32
220.83
-17.51
212.2
209.25
202.28
Seattle Seahawks
DST
SEA
203.39
282.36
-78.97
214.44
216.7
220.18
Charles Clay
TE
BUF
204.22
192.19
12.03
188.7
186.82
165.37
Jeremy Hill
RB
NE
204.37
309.9
-105.53
229.84
233.91
215.28
Jared Cook
TE
OAK
204.39
193.05
11.34
164.24
163.38
162.48
Case Keenum
QB
DEN
204.73
192.19
12.54
169.29
171.96
179.67
John Ross
WR
CIN
206.44
206.75
-0.31
228.81
228.69
205.58
Alfred Blue
RB
HOU
206.5
393.7
-187.2
268.99
253.22
292.24
Eric Ebron
TE
IND
207.33
158.98
48.35
149.53
150.88
153.73
Jake Elliott
K
PHI
207.34
204.36
2.98
191.82
190.97
181.61
Rico Gathers
TE
DAL
207.78
384.86
-177.08
229.29
230.55
232.92
Chris Boswell
K
PIT
207.89
211.96
-4.07
204.97
204.73
196.65
Mason Rudolph
QB
PIT
208.33
412.9
-204.57
331.21
306.81
308.96
Matt Bryant
K
ATL
208.53
204.75
3.78
192.75
193.16
191.79
Orleans Darkwa
RB
NYG
208.86
406.58
-197.72
247.03
250.03
250.18
Pittsburgh Steelers
DST
PIT
209.94
216.12
-6.18
206.39
204.97
199.75
Malcolm Mitchell
WR
NE
210.38
393.1
-182.72
251.91
247.92
244.6
Mitchell Trubisky
QB
CHI
210.62
179.25
31.37
158.53
157.3
164.67
Cameron Artis-Payne
RB
CAR
211
390.24
-179.24
253.1
254.04
249.3
Jacquizz Rodgers
RB
TB
211.33
414.44
-203.11
280.75
257.69
257.7
Mohamed Sanu
WR
ATL
212.12
185.11
27.01
167.29
172.2
167.85
De'Angelo Henderson
RB
DEN
213
374.09
-161.09
249.13
251.61
253.01
Vance McDonald
TE
PIT
213.61
177.6
36.01
163.55
160.86
166.36
Equanimeous St. Brown
WR
GB
214.69
408.29
-193.6
251.51
251.31
283.41
Chris Ivory
RB
BUF
215.01
209.07
5.94
232
206.48
189.65
Robert Turbin
RB
IND
215.22
404.25
-189.03
253.67
246.34
247.87
Robbie Gould
K
SF
215.4
211
4.4
196.99
199.23
195.94
Branden Oliver
RB
LAC
216
418.74
-202.74
283.45
256
255.97
Ryan Grant
WR
IND
216.19
244.38
-28.19
242.05
239.78
242.57
Charcandrick West
RB
KC
216.46
413.08
-196.62
251.69
254.5
304.9
T.J. Logan
RB
ARI
216.67
419.33
-202.66
269.04
256.04
256.04
Braxton Berrios
WR
NE
216.67
415.89
-199.22
268.82
255.8
312.9
Ryan Tannehill
QB
MIA
216.87
247.93
-31.06
200.99
200.79
202.24
Christian Kirk
WR
ARI
216.97
210.3
6.67
187.26
187.19
185.17
Jeremy Maclin
WR
BAL
217.5
415.6
-198.1
243.62
249.28
258.51
James Conner
RB
PIT
217.76
227.86
-10.1
241.03
238.31
217.79
Spencer Ware
RB
KC
217.87
226.56
-8.69
204.66
198.92
192.48
Benjamin Watson
TE
NO
218.1
193.18
24.92
197.4
193.41
180.66
Terrance West
RB
NO
218.13
398.07
-179.94
251.84
252.48
285.67
TyRod Taylor
QB
CLE
218.5
223.11
-4.61
187.18
187.8
193.11
Carolina Panthers
DST
CAR
219.09
225.44
-6.35
201.11
201.03
198.39
Keke Coutee
WR
HOU
219.25
375.35
-156.1
255.72
247.3
238.01
Josh Adams
RB
PHI
220
417.71
-197.71
264.42
265.13
271.21
Trey Edmunds
RB
NO
220.5
414.47
-193.97
258.19
256.82
286.68
Jacoby Brissett
QB
IND
221.64
382.16
-160.52
246.95
249.8
251.55
Kalen Ballage
RB
MIA
222.27
231.7
-9.43
194.51
191.67
193.55
Joe Flacco
QB
BAL
222.42
267.23
-44.81
214.13
212.74
214.2
Adam Shaheen
TE
CHI
223.33
368.79
-145.46
245.49
252.55
255.08
Eric Decker
WR
NE
223.74
351.28
-127.54
245.02
254.41
226.15
Sam Bradford
QB
ARI
223.99
306.18
-82.19
225.73
222.43
215.12
Malcolm Brown
RB
LA
224.1
399.71
-175.61
257.68
255.5
291.34
Courtland Sutton
WR
DEN
225.27
235.01
-9.74
207.24
216.38
205.22
Kendall Wright
WR
MIN
225.83
374.38
-148.55
274.35
269.31
273.1
Frank Gore
RB
MIA
225.96
226.64
-0.68
197.59
196.33
189.85
Dwayne Allen
TE
NE
226.6
414.34
-187.74
263.85
264.34
269.67
Michael Roberts
TE
DET
226.78
405.71
-178.93
259.46
256.41
267.37
Chester Rogers
WR
IND
227
351.67
-124.67
245.07
246.25
247.44
Jesse James
TE
PIT
227
362.98
-135.98
259.63
262.46
263.86
Taywan Taylor
WR
TEN
227.05
287.1
-60.05
251.44
250.71
232.11
Ricky Seals-Jones
TE
ARI
227.7
212.66
15.04
184.15
177.78
175.49
Mark Walton
RB
CIN
227.71
354.93
-127.22
252.25
258.8
261.41
Curtis Samuel
WR
CAR
227.75
397.12
-169.37
266.09
265.86
254.35
Kenny Britt
WR
NE
228.43
398.88
-170.45
247.2
249.79
254.96
Charles Sims
RB
TB
228.54
378.57
-150.03
255.16
256.1
249.45
Julius Thomas
TE
MIA
229.09
414.07
-184.98
253.02
256.29
262.25
Matt Prater
K
DET
229.74
207.9
21.84
206.1
206.37
201.78
Boston Scott
RB
NO
230.1
394.29
-164.19
253.05
256.93
257.16
Jonnu Smith
TE
TEN
230.64
373.04
-142.4
244.49
246.69
247.09
Dan Bailey
K
DAL
231.22
232.18
-0.96
212.96
214.06
210.87
Chicago Bears
DST
CHI
232.43
242.52
-10.09
215.38
215.7
212.05
Adam Humphries
WR
TB
234.5
379.84
-145.34
278.86
271.44
272.22
Sam Darnold
QB
NYJ
234.81
321.16
-86.35
248.43
246.6
231.47
Josh Allen
QB
BUF
235.43
340.07
-104.64
248.06
246.96
231.84
Baker Mayfield
QB
CLE
235.46
269.69
-34.23
215.68
216.49
213.36
Quincy Enunwa
WR
NYJ
236.42
242.28
-5.86
219.73
217.45
211.93
Danny Amendola
WR
MIA
237.15
192.7
44.45
204.07
205.68
197.98
Atlanta Falcons
DST
ATL
237.38
284.81
-47.43
261.17
258.25
223.53
Geronimo Allison
WR
GB
237.56
207.42
30.14
232.12
218.44
188.71
James Washington
WR
PIT
237.73
225.86
11.87
221.16
220.62
204.54
RB
SEA
238
418.55
-180.55
258.39
259.4
260.19
Chad Williams
WR
ARI
238.25
401.39
-163.14
269.49
263.2
256.86
Mark Andrews
TE
BAL
238.67
388.22
-149.55
245.55
246.19
247.46
Jonathan Stewart
RB
NYG
238.71
340.94
-102.23
234.43
237.43
231.93
Jordan Leggett
TE
NYJ
239.1
414.76
-175.66
262.78
261.03
261.17
Brandon Marshall
WR
SEA
239.38
341.75
-102.37
237.21
240.71
234.64
Ryan Succop
K
TEN
239.49
245.8
-6.31
219.85
222.16
220.98
Kyle Juszczyk
RB
SF
239.67
390.14
-150.47
259.75
259.75
260.2
Kenneth Dixon
RB
BAL
239.85
214.61
25.24
188.16
185.86
189.17
Nick Foles
QB
PHI
239.95
332.49
-92.54
253.76
257.06
245.29
Arizona Cardinals
DST
ARI
240.19
293.47
-53.28
254.24
252.92
242.75
Mack Hollins
WR
PHI
240.33
384.6
-144.27
267.07
260.96
310.73
Phillip Dorsett
WR
NE
240.36
395.81
-155.45
268.8
268.98
263.53
Darren Sproles
RB
PHI
243.7
273.34
-29.64
223.37
225.92
221.19
Chase Edmonds
RB
ARI
243.98
272.88
-28.9
237.84
232.54
225.36
Daniel Carlson
K
MIN
245.37
284.43
-39.06
248.67
245.23
236.41
Mike Wallace
WR
PHI
245.9
234.16
11.74
219.77
221.62
208.52
Deon Cain
WR
IND
246
389.69
-143.69
300.89
300.25
253.39
Christine Michael
RB
IND
247.8
410.55
-162.75
257.31
255.81
292.66
AJ McCarron
QB
BUF
248.09
373.18
-125.09
257.29
255.84
254.7
Garrett Celek
TE
SF
248.4
393.4
-145
283.39
284.17
248.55
Mason Crosby
K
GB
248.73
254.02
-5.29
217.52
220.03
208.49
Dallas Cowboys
DST
DAL
249.26
328.17
-78.91
263.84
261.22
240.87
Wendell Smallwood
RB
PHI
249.4
415.92
-166.52
268.89
268.84
268.85
Kai Forbath
K
MIN
250.05
307.35
-57.3
232.94
239.4
231.99
Chris Herndon
TE
NYJ
250.33
408.51
-158.18
268.52
263.98
263.66
Chris Warren
RB
OAK
250.64
401.63
-150.99
349.85
349.91
259.33
Ameer Abdullah
RB
DET
251.21
349.9
-98.69
233.86
240.17
234.15
Terrelle Pryor
WR
NYJ
251.7
300.31
-48.61
217.02
221.62
221.82
Dallas Goedert
TE
PHI
251.9
304.27
-52.37
232.48
233.06
214.75
John Kelly
RB
LA
252.85
302.73
-49.88
222.93
227.87
230.03
J'Mon Moore
WR
GB
252.95
376.67
-123.72
244.78
245.17
242.4
New York Giants
DST
NYG
253.07
321.16
-68.09
269.91
268.7
264.71
Tre'Quan Smith
WR
NO
253.22
337.38
-84.16
250.46
249.92
237.83
Rod Smith
RB
DAL
253.24
288.63
-35.39
256.6
253.49
226.74
Detroit Lions
DST
DET
253.3
247.48
5.82
227.28
228.64
225.89
Donte Moncrief
WR
JAC
253.7
232.7
21
208.88
211.01
206.97
Josh Lambo
K
JAC
253.74
276.9
-23.16
270.25
235.24
217.25
Tennessee Titans
DST
TEN
254.08
265.69
-11.61
241.5
241.41
228.37
Adam Vinatieri
K
IND
254.3
268.62
-14.32
249.56
254.78
227.04
Josh Rosen
QB
ARI
254.31
314.88
-60.57
245.28
242.39
234.57
Albert Wilson
WR
MIA
254.38
265.7
-11.32
218.8
217.21
215.57
Ted Ginn
WR
NO
254.46
186.49
67.97
168.33
172.97
176.36
Green Bay Packers
DST
GB
254.96
307.53
-52.57
298.39
296.07
230.25
Antonio Callaway
WR
CLE
254.99
317.87
-62.88
254.22
253
243.69
Cleveland Browns
DST
CLE
255.38
333.18
-77.8
263.03
256.73
231.43
Ryan Fitzpatrick
QB
TB
255.45
382.64
-127.19
259.95
250.7
246.75
Cole Beasley
WR
DAL
256.42
274.95
-18.53
239.44
236.07
224.87
DeAndre Washington
RB
OAK
257.03
402.02
-144.99
264.47
265.41
266.28
Wayne Gallman
RB
NYG
257.99
341.35
-83.36
238.23
243.78
237.23
Dante Pettis
WR
SF
258.31
332.61
-74.3
241.9
242.74
231.02
Corey Coleman
WR
BUF
258.34
306.71
-48.37
217.65
227.63
223.5
Terrance Williams
WR
DAL
258.67
353.42
-94.75
242.76
242.94
233.99
DeShone Kizer
QB
GB
259.33
414.72
-155.39
266.36
266.53
266.62
Brandon McManus
K
DEN
259.59
276.81
-17.22
260.3
269.09
235.42
Vernon Davis
TE
WAS
259.75
285.06
-25.31
216.58
213.78
205.28
Buffalo Bills
DST
BUF
260.6
318.25
-57.65
262.73
261.93
253.73
C.J. Prosise
RB
SEA
260.86
328.76
-67.9
240.08
243.27
235.31
Ryan Griffin
TE
HOU
261.47
364.63
-103.16
250.05
243.99
238.02
Josh McCown
QB
NYJ
261.8
354.6
-92.8
248
246.63
243.16
Dustin Hopkins
K
WAS
262.6
295.91
-33.31
299.63
302.66
270.9
Brandon LaFell
WR
CIN
262.63
396.47
-133.84
277.32
277.04
277.28
Steven Hauschka
K
BUF
262.66
326.98
-64.32
260.55
266.47
234.19
Lamar Jackson
QB
BAL
262.87
296.82
-33.95
219.01
217.05
215.82
Graham Gano
K
CAR
263.1
243.2
19.9
236.79
228.7
223.3
Jaylen Samuels
RB
PIT
263.27
329.11
-65.84
235.8
232.1
229.91
Tavon Austin
RB
DAL
263.6
300.28
-36.68
228.32
225.29
216.75
D.J. Chark
WR
JAC
264.23
382.47
-118.24
244.26
243.49
240.63
Oakland Raiders
DST
OAK
264.4
351.97
-87.57
260.78
268.4
301.34
Torrey Smith
WR
CAR
264.74
375.7
-110.96
262.79
263.69
251.87
Joe Williams
RB
SF
265.39
356.63
-91.24
249.54
248.68
241.07
Cordarrelle Patterson
WR
NE
265.68
362.05
-96.37
257.93
257.87
247.27
Cincinnati Bengals
DST
CIN
266.96
338.37
-71.41
274.12
270.73
267.33
Laquon Treadwell
WR
MIN
268.09
388.65
-120.56
268.18
258.95
281.14
Jermaine Kearse
WR
NYJ
268.41
323.01
-54.6
237.3
242.04
230.76
Corey Grant
RB
JAC
268.78
294.22
-25.44
241.38
241.19
235.62
Kevin White
WR
CHI
269.17
351.69
-82.52
259.08
259.03
238.1
Jake Kumerow
WR
GB
269.38
401.48
-132.1
350
350
312.78
Jake Butt
TE
DEN
269.68
279.88
-10.2
214.46
210.26
202.21
Elijah McGuire
RB
NYJ
269.79
314.68
-44.89
231.58
224.37
227.05
Bo Scarbrough
RB
DAL
270.33
372.49
-102.16
240.97
243.27
242.93
Jalen Richard
RB
OAK
271.21
366.98
-95.77
263.05
266
260.86
Justin Jackson
RB
LAC
271.57
350.35
-78.78
244.04
242.52
238.67
Jordan Akins
TE
HOU
271.82
407.28
-135.46
279.88
280.37
284.13
San Francisco 49ers
DST
SF
271.89
331.63
-59.74
265.23
262.93
239.94
Trent Taylor
WR
SF
272.28
365.05
-92.77
247.71
249.46
247.34
Nick Vannett
TE
SEA
272.37
386.55
-114.18
252.02
255.14
252.79
Jonathan Williams
RB
NO
272.49
353.35
-80.86
252.18
250.77
296.27
Alfred Morris
RB
SF
273.07
392.85
-119.78
270.15
270.2
250.08
Shane Vereen
RB
NO
273.2
416.58
-143.38
300.02
267.39
266.24
J.D. McKissic
RB
SEA
273.92
403.84
-129.92
266.21
270.99
265.57
Jaron Brown
WR
SEA
275.33
349.92
-74.59
268.83
269.24
263.36
Zay Jones
WR
BUF
278.52
357.74
-79.22
235.23
238.22
236.45
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DST
TB
278.67
325.99
-47.32
268.32
269.16
266.69
Antonio Gates
TE
LAC
279.1
353.64
-74.54
250.26
242.72
232.43
Travis Benjamin
WR
LAC
280.17
372.52
-92.35
238.76
240.16
235.93
Luke Willson
TE
DET
281.52
309.39
-27.87
229.82
227.15
212.23
Jeff Heuerman
TE
DEN
281.65
412.43
-130.78
257.47
256.62
300.08
Tyler Higbee
TE
LA
283.3
391.24
-107.94
250.87
252.42
305.64
Ito Smith
RB
ATL
284.23
387.78
-103.55
301.09
302.59
305.77
Gerald Everett
TE
LA
284.95
331.65
-46.7
236.84
236.41
229.62
Washington Redskins
DST
WAS
285.13
332.11
-46.98
257.88
262.44
248.99
Willie Snead
WR
BAL
285.78
303.02
-17.24
227.43
232.31
233.84
Brice Butler
WR
ARI
286.22
360.69
-74.47
262.61
262.15
253.71
Virgil Green
TE
LAC
288.28
369.85
-81.57
249.01
243.4
239.35
Ed Dickson
TE
SEA
288.3
347.39
-59.09
228.38
228.9
231.36
Tyler Boyd
WR
CIN
288.45
374.05
-85.6
258.24
261.45
310.07
Stephen Anderson
TE
HOU
292.38
389.89
-97.51
236.95
238.32
242.97
Mike Gillislee
RB
NE
293.66
404.7
-111.04
248.97
256.57
257.72
Jeremy McNichols
RB
SF
294.51
406.58
-112.07
268.43
268.6
314.94
Taylor Gabriel
WR
CHI
296.7
318.85
-22.15
248.05
253.14
246.31
Tyler Kroft
TE
CIN
297.82
307.44
-9.62
233.97
235.02
237.54
J.J. Nelson
WR
ARI
298.51
373.89
-75.38
253.47
255.85
251.68
Seth DeValve
TE
CLE
302.51
418.38
-115.87
263.7
260.15
260.62