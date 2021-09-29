Fantasy 360 Technologies Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech (“Immersive Tech” or “Fantasy 360”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and are under the symbol "79W".



The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

Tim Bieber, CEO, commented, "As a company we are excited to be listed on the Frankfurt Exchange which is a big step in accelerating the growth of Fantasy 360 by allowing retail and institutional European investors to buy, sell and trade our public equity shares."

The Company's common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "VRAR".

ABOUT FANTASY 360 TECHNOLOGIES INC. D/B/A IMMERSIVE TECH

Immersive Tech is an industry leading Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment and attractions manufacturer blending amusement park engineering and video game development into the world’s first Immersive Entertainment Platform, and physical portal to the Metaverse, with the global release of its flagship hyper-immersive multiplayer VR attraction UNCONTAINED. Immersive Tech has worked with some of the largest brands in the world over the years including: Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Intel, Allegiant Airlines, Capital One, Scotia Bank, and the US Food and Drug Administration and more with brand activations at events including the X-Games, Boston’s HubWeek among others.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Story continues

Tim Bieber - Director and Chief Executive Officer

Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech

https://www.immersivetech.co/

For further information about Fantasy 360, please contact:

Contact - Tim Bieber

Email: investors@immersivetech.co

Telephone: +1-604-283-3029

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about GameOn's listing and commencement of trading on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Fantasy 360 disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



