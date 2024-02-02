'Fantastic' for Bournemouth to keep Solanke - Jarvis

Dominic Solanke in action for Bournemouth

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is now just one goal off the top of the Premier League's leading scorers after netting in Thursday's 1-1 draw at West Ham United.

Solanke has 13 Premier League goals so far this season, just behind Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah, who both have 14.

Former Hammers winger Matt Jarvis told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "He's so sharp. The goal is probably the easiest one he's going to score this season, but he's in the right area, he knows where to be.

"He showed his strength when he was 50-50 with Kurt Zouma and knocked him on the floor - there aren't many who do that. He's got pace and he was using it. You can see why he scores that many goals.

"It's fantastic for Bournemouth that they've been able to keep him because there will be a lot of teams that will be wanting him."

