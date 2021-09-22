‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Unveils 2022 Release Date, Title

Warner Bros. is returning to the Wizarding World earlier than planned.

The next “Fantastic Beasts” installment, newly titled “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” will open in theaters on April 15, 2022. The third entry in the fantastical franchise was initially scheduled to release on July 15 of next year, but the studio opted to move its premiere up by three months.

Here’s the official logline: “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?”

