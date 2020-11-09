‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Sets New Release Date

Warner Bros. has added “Fantastic Beasts 3” back to the release calendar. The upcoming installment in the “Harry Potter” spinoff series is set to debut on July 15, 2022.

The third “Fantastic Beasts” movie was originally scheduled for mid-November of 2021, but the studio pushed that date after news that Johnny Depp was exiting the franchise. “Fantastic Beasts 3” is currently in production. Warner Bros. is currently recasting the role of Gellert Grindelwald, the dark wizard that Depp portrayed in the prequels.

More to come…

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Varietyâ€™s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.