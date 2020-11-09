‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Sets New Release Date

Warner Bros. has added “Fantastic Beasts 3” back to the release calendar. The upcoming installment in the “Harry Potter” spinoff series is set to debut on July 15, 2022.
The third “Fantastic Beasts” movie was originally scheduled for mid-November of 2021, but the studio pushed that date after news that Johnny Depp was exiting the franchise. “Fantastic Beasts 3” is currently in production. Warner Bros. is currently recasting the role of Gellert Grindelwald, the dark wizard that Depp portrayed in the prequels.
More to come…
More from Variety
- Johnny Depp Files for Defamation Case Delay to Film 'Fantastic Beasts 3'
- 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Production Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
Best of Variety
- The Best Amazon Prime Movies to Watch Right Now
- The Best Comedies on Netflix to Watch Right Now
- Everything Coming to Netflix in November
Sign up for Varietyâ€™s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.