Fantastic Beasts 3 fails Dumbledore by peddling the tragic gay trope

Emma Flint
·5 min read
Photo credit: Warner Bros.
Photo credit: Warner Bros.

The big reveal of Dumbledore's sexuality has been a long time coming, and, sadly, it isn't worth the wait.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has already been met with mixed reviews, leaving many to question the longevity of this franchise. However, it isn't just the film itself that's being called into question, but its portrayal of queerness also.

When JK Rowling revealed Dumbledore's sexuality back in 2007, it felt nothing short of a revelation. It wasn't that fans didn't welcome a queer character in the wizarding world she'd created, but rather many couldn't see it in his portrayal.

Photo credit: Warner Bros.
Photo credit: Warner Bros.

The queer community is great at spotting coded queer characters – we've had to thanks to such a lack of LGBTQIIA+ representation over the years. However, very few spotted that Dumbledore was gay. Nobody expected him to vomit rainbows and sashay around Hogwarts, but normally there's a vibe that resonates through the pages. There's a kindredness between character and reader.

Such a reveal felt revisionist. As if nothing more than an author trying to score points with her queer fandom, after giving us a franchise that was surprisingly absent of openly queer representation.

Ultimately, while fans were divided on whether this was canon for Dumbledore's story, a semblance of hope and pride amongst LGBTQIIA+ fans prevailed. Such a wonderful character, so crucial to the franchise, was one of us. If only that sense of hope had lasted.

Photo credit: Warner Bros.
Photo credit: Warner Bros.

The tumultuous relationship JK Rowling has with fans, not least of all because of her commentary on trans issues, has deeply impacted this. This is why so many trans viewers feel unable to welcome this series back into their lives – because it doesn't welcome them.

However, even if we can compartmentalise our knowledge of that, the gay Dumbledore we're finally given on the big screen is little more than a stereotypical archetype. What should have felt like a monumental moment for representation was once again banished to the realms of tragic queerness; destined to follow a life of turmoil and loneliness, with romantic love more a stranger than a friend.

It leaves a sour taste in our mouths. Yet, if we're honest with ourselves, the writing was always on the walls, even without Fantastic Beasts 3.

Photo credit: Warner Bros.
Photo credit: Warner Bros.

Dumbledore was, and still is, a character plagued by misfortune – from the death of his sister, to the strained relationship with his brother, to the toxic romance he once had with Grindelwald, and to his brutal death. For such an enchanting character, his life was far from magical.

But what makes this all the more tragic is that his character could have been given more; his death couldn't have been erased, nor his fight with Grindelwald, but a healthy queer portrayal could have been written in. Fantastic Beasts was written after Harry Potter, able to change the fates' design, yet it chose to continue with doomed homosexuality.

We're given only the bad bits, with Dumbledore moulded into a loveable yet isolated outsider. This is so perfectly encapsulated by the way he watches on as Jacob and Queenie get married, him in the darkened streets while they all rejoice in the brightly lit bakery.

Photo credit: Warner Bros.
Photo credit: Warner Bros.

Such symbolism serves as a reminder that he doesn't belong. This alone is problematic enough, however, the very nature of his queer reveal needs to be discussed further because that in itself is an issue.

In the opening scene, both Dumbledore and Grindelwald meet, talking about their past and what led them to make their blood pact. During their brief but tense talk, Grindelwald speaks of Dumbledore's commitment to the pureblood cause, to which Dumbledore interjects that it was love that guided him.

Looking sorrowfully at his foe, his voice trembles a little as he says "I loved you".

This is apparently the big reveal, the moment we've all been waiting for. After teases about their relationship, alongside the actors' candid interviews about wanting to make the relationship "real", the moment was finally here. But is it real?

Photo credit: Warner Bros.
Photo credit: Warner Bros.

Love isn't automatically romantic, and simply because two men discuss loving one another doesn't make them gay. The wording, the very way this scene unfolds, gives the bare minimum of an admission of queerness.

Even if we analyse this against the Fantastic Beasts 2 scene in which Dumbledore states that they were closer than brothers, it's an ambiguous line at best. Best friends can be closer than siblings, as can platonic soulmates; siblings fight, they can become distant because only blood unites them, whereas friendship can run so much deeper.

Although we know from external factors that Dumbledore's love for Grindelwald was romantic, the film ensures that you can view their relationship in your own way; queerness doesn't have to be a part of the story if you don't want it to be.

This is evidenced by the fact that explicit references to Dumbledore and Grindelwald's queer relationship – six seconds of dialogue – have been cut from the film for release in China. (Warner Bros said in a statement to Variety that "the spirit of the film remains intact", which only proves the point further.)

Photo credit: Warner Bros.
Photo credit: Warner Bros.

That's an injustice, not only to the characters but to the fandom as well, however dwindling it might be. We deserve more. Dumbledore deserves more.

For all the talk the film does about not taking the easy route, all the film series has done is take the easy option. Even now, when interest in the franchise is waning, the creators continue to operate a policy of believing it will all come good in the end.

They deliver lacklustre minimal effort, giving us the viewers a first-row seat to the slow, lingering death of a once-great wizarding world. Perhaps it isn't just Dumbledore doomed to tragedy, but the series as well.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is out now in UK cinemas and is released in US cinemas on April 15.

Digital Spy supports all members of the LGBTQ+ community, including transgender people, and strongly condemns discriminatory or hateful speech against those communities. We support fans who have found a sense of community or belonging via the Harry Potter franchise. If you would like to support the trans community, you can donate to Gendered Intelligence or Mermaids, or visit True Vision to report hate speech.

