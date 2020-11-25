Fantasia Barrino Is Pregnant! American Idol Alum Expecting First Child with Husband Kendall Taylor

Maury Phillips/Getty Images Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor

Congratulations are in order for Fantasia Barrino!

The American Idol alum, 36, is expecting her first child with husband Kendall Taylor, the couple announced during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday.

Barrino broke the news while opening up about her fertility issues, telling fans that she had previously struggled to conceive as she and had turned to the Bible for guidance. Recalling the story of Rachel from the holy scripture, Barrino said she started "to pray like Rachel" in hopes of expanding her family.

"Keep trying and you will conceive," Barrino said, before standing up to reveal her baby bump.

Taylor then gave his wife a kiss on her belly, saying, "Listen to me, a little Taylor baby on the way in these streets."

The child will be the first for the couple. Barrino already has two children from previous relationships — Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19 — and Taylor is dad to a son named Treyshaun.

Following the Live session, Taylor showed off a Dior diaper bag that Barrino had gifted him in celebration of the baby news.

"Dior Diaper Bag: What else would you expect when The Taylor’s are 'Expecting'? Queen @tasiasword Thank You for being all that you Are!" he wrote on Instagram. "#Salute1st#fullgrownhusband."

The singer also shared more details about her fertility issues on Instagram Wednesday, explaining a doctor had advised her one of her fallopian tubes had closed.

"God I want to thank you! You gave us a seed even when the doctor said that one of my tubes were closed you said different. @salute1st I love you king and I can't wait to see who he or she acts like," she wrote.

The couple married in July 2015, just three weeks after first meeting one another.

Barrino told PEOPLE last year that she was working on the Broadway show, After Midnight, and focusing on herself when she was introduced to Taylor.

"I went through this whole process of finally stopping, pausing and learning who Fantasia was," she said. "I won Idol at 19 and from 19 it was like, go go go. But I ended up not even knowing who I was anymore. I didn’t even know what I wanted."

"I spent that seven or eight months just sitting back and learning how to love Fantasia and also letting go of so much of the past because in order to for someone new to come in, you got to let go of all the stuff you’ve been carrying or you’ll just run them away. So every day, I would put up on index cards what I was looking for and what I wanted. Everything I had on my wall, Kendall was that. He was a praying man, he was a smart man, he was a man with a story, he was a man with a past, he was going somewhere, I saw the king in him and he saw the queen in me."