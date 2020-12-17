Fantasia Barrino Opens Up About Past Fertility Struggles Before Her Pregnancy: 'This Is a 3-Year Journey'

tamra hall show Kendall Taylor and Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino is getting candid about her past fertility struggles.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Thursday's episode of The Tamron Hall Show, the American Idol alum — who is expecting her first child with husband Kendall Taylor — says it has taken her years to conceive naturally.

"At first, we thought we were going to have to do different things," Barrino, 36, begins, explaining that many people had recommended in vitro fertilization to her and Taylor, 40, were struggling to get pregnant. "This is a three-year journey we've been on."

During that time, Barrino says she sought help from a doctor, who initially informed her that one of her fallopian tubes had closed. After she was told was told "now that one is open, the other one is closed," Barrino says the couple decided to take a break and "let God be God."

Maury Phillips/Getty Images Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor

"I kid you not, I forgot about it," the singer tells host Tamron Hall. "And then I woke up one night, and I was just like, 'Something's different.' "

Barrino says she took a total of six pregnancy tests and threw one of them at Taylor when the results came back positive.

"I was so excited," she gushes.

Though Taylor acknowledges that "everybody's journey is different" when it comes to conceiving, he remembers having a gut feeling it was "gonna happen naturally" for the couple.

"When she threw [the test] at me, I was like, 'Yo, you playing? Are you serious?' " Taylor recalls. "And from that point, it just increased our faith even more."

Barrino announced her pregnancy in late November, revealing that she had turned to the Bible for guidance prior to the baby news. Recalling the story of Rachel from the holy scripture, Barrino said she started "to pray like Rachel" in hopes of expanding her family.

The child will be the first for the couple. Barrino already has two children from previous relationships — Dallas Xavier, 9, and Zion Quari, 19 — and Taylor is dad to a son named Treyshaun.

Barrino married Taylor in July 2015, just three weeks after she had met him.

The Grammy-winning artist told PEOPLE last year that she was working on the Broadway show, After Midnight, and focusing on herself when she was introduced to Taylor.

"I went through this whole process of finally stopping, pausing and learning who Fantasia was," she said. "I won Idol at 19 and from 19, it was like, go go go. But I ended up not even knowing who I was anymore. I didn’t even know what I wanted."

"I spent that seven or eight months just sitting back and learning how to love Fantasia and also letting go of so much of the past because in order to for someone new to come in, you got to let go of all the stuff you’ve been carrying or you’ll just run them away," she added. "So every day, I would put up on index cards what I was looking for and what I wanted. Everything I had on my wall, Kendall was that."

"He was a praying man, he was a smart man, he was a man with a story, he was a man with a past, he was going somewhere, I saw the king in him and he saw the queen in me," she continued.