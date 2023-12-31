Fantasia Barrino 'hated' playing Celie in “The Color Purple ”on Broadway: 'My life was so crazy'

The actress said it felt like she was "carrying my cross and Celie’s cross" during the production, adding, "I didn’t know how to come out of the character.”

Fantasia Barrino has been open about how she wasn't sure she wanted to reprise her role as The Color Purple's abused wife Celie in the new movie musical having played her on Broadway. In fact, she previously told EW, "What I felt and carried stepping into her shoes and playing her, I wasn't ready to go back to that.”

But in a new interview with PEOPLE, she doesn't mince words about her dislike for playing Celie on stage, and how it almost prevented her from saying yes to the new Blitz Bazawule-directed film.

“I hated it,” she told the outlet. “That was around the time that my life was so crazy, so it was almost like carrying my cross and Celie’s cross I didn’t know how to come out of the character.”

Everett Collection Fantasia Barrino in 'The Color Purple'

Barrino, who previously revealed that she had been sexually assaulted in her 2005 memoir Life Is Not a Fairytale, found her own trauma coming back to her while playing Celie — who is also a victim of sexual assault — onstage each night. After ending her run in the production, the singer also revealed that she also “had to have surgery to remove two tumors on my vocal cords.”

So, when she was tapped to potentially reprise her role onscreen, Barrino admitted, “I was like, ‘I’m not sure if I can do it or if I want to.’”

However, as she previously explained to EW, Bazawule’s approach to the story won her over. “Blitz showed me, I'm giving her an imagination so that the people will be able to see certain things. And I said, ‘Well, you got me. You got me. I got to do it one more time,’” Barrino recalled.

Barrino joined Oprah Winfrey, the movie musical's producer and Oscar-nominee for the 1985 film, for EW's Awardist podcast. You can listen to that interview below.

