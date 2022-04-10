Fans are wrong to suggest officials will favour one side in Premier League title showdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tony Evans
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
It&#x002019;s almost insulting to crunch the numbers comparing Taylor&#x002019;s performances in games involving Liverpool and City but the statistics are remarkably close (Getty Images)
It’s almost insulting to crunch the numbers comparing Taylor’s performances in games involving Liverpool and City but the statistics are remarkably close (Getty Images)

There are not many referees better than Anthony Taylor. The 43-year-old is experienced, decisive and mobile enough to keep up with play. He is one of the two English candidates put forward to officiate at the World Cup in Qatar.

Taylor is just the sort of person you would want holding the whistle for the biggest game of the season. Except that a section of the Liverpool fanbase have been in uproar this week because he has been given their team’s game against Manchester City at the Etihad tomorrow. This is simply because Taylor is from Manchester.

The angst of Liverpool supporters was further inflamed by the appointment of Paul Tierney as the VAR official. Tierney is from Salford, 2.5 miles from Manchester. The conspiracy theories started five days before kick-off.

It’s almost insulting to crunch the numbers comparing Taylor’s performances in games involving Liverpool and City but the statistics are remarkably close. Both teams earned 1.9 points per game when he was in the middle and the number of yellow cards distributed to each side is close enough to suggest he is applying the sort of consistency that fans demand (1.53 for Liverpool and 1.48 per game for City).

But forget the reality. The stats do not matter. To be a supporter is to be irrational. It just feels wrong that Mancunians can be in charge of a game involving a team from their city.

What this does not take into account is professionalism. Taylor and Tierney make a living from refereeing. For them, it’s just business. No official would risk their career by being biased against a team. There is not much room for fandom when the sport becomes your main source of income.

That is true of players and managers, too (and, for that matter, journalists). The edges get knocked off fanaticism pretty quickly once a game becomes a livelihood.

In the stands, it is all about passion. For most supporters, their club becomes part of their identity. That is a luxury not afforded to football’s participants. They have to make dispassionate decisions; whether that’s a player moving to a team he despised growing up or a referee awarding a penalty for a side that irritates the hell out of him.

No one will ever be able to take human emotions out of the game and officials are as susceptible as anyone to them. Tierney will probably never forget his run-in with Jurgen Klopp after his side’s 2-2 draw away to Tottenham Hotspur in December.

The Liverpool manager told the 41-year-old: “I have no problems with referees. Only you.” It’s doubtful Tierney will have taken it to heart. He will have heard plenty worse. He is a grown-up. His only concern tomorrow will be getting any VAR decisions right. Whether he likes Klopp is immaterial.

Referees from the 1990s and 2000s often talk about how difficult it was to deal with Manchester United.

The entire team – and Sir Alex Ferguson – would browbeat the officials for the entire 90 minutes and many in the refereeing fraternity would have enjoyed seeing them get their comeuppance. Yet most of the football world – including individuals from rival clubs – would complain that United got all the decisions in their favour.

Referees often talked about how difficult it was to deal with Ferguson&#x002019;s Manchester United sides (Manchester United via Getty Images)
Referees often talked about how difficult it was to deal with Ferguson’s Manchester United sides (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Social media has amplified the paranoia of supporters. It’s curious that Liverpool fans have become so obsessed with perceived slights. That was traditionally the province of less successful clubs, whose folklore revolved around bad decisions that denied them a chance of glory rather than winning silverware.

The name Clive Thomas is still spat out as an obscenity around Goodison Park, passed down from parent to child like the myth of the bogeyman. The Welshman disallowed what would have been a winning goal in the 1977 FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool. Generations of Everton fans yet unborn will learn to hate Thomas. With good cause, to be fair. It was a horrible decision.

Liverpool supporters have a plethora of more uplifting memories, which makes the fixation on Taylor and Tierney even stranger. Some of them seemed to be too consumed with thoughts of a plot against their team tomorrow to enjoy the 3-1 victory over Benfica in the Champions League in midweek.

It does not matter where Taylor is from. He is one of the best in the business and deserves to be in charge of a game of this magnitude. He may be from Manchester but he certainly will not side with City – and the same goes for Tierney.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.