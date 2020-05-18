Fans Are Worried About Ryan Seacrest After Last Night’s 'American Idol' Finale

From Seventeen

American Idol's season 18 finale aired on ABC Sunday night from 8 to 10 p.m. E.T.

During the broadcast, host Ryan Seacrest struggled to read off his script.

This morning, Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa shared that Ryan decided to take the morning off after working late on Idol.

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest sparked concern among fans on Sunday night.

Toward the end of Idol's season 18 finale (the 3rd season on ABC), Ryan began to have a noticeably tougher time reading off his prompts. What's more, viewers noticed that his right eye suddenly appeared to be slightly swollen as he wrapped up the competition show.

Ryan's behavior instantly prompted fans to ask if he was feeling all right. "Did anyone notice Ryan Seacrest eye was almost closed near the end of Idol? His seemed off and he slurred his words a bit," one fan asked on Twitter. "Okay what is going on with Ryan Seacrest? Something seems so off," another wondered. "Ryan, are you ok? Everyone is worried," a different fan tweeted.

Is @RyanSeacrest okay? Not making light of this. He went from normal to his speech being off and his eye shutting halfway. #ryanseacrest #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/9LCKTLjxpe — drak31221 (@drak31221) May 18, 2020

Is Ryan Seacrest okay? He seems kinda off to me right now.#AmericanIdol #americanidol2020 — BobPants SpongeSquare (@smittysomethin1) May 18, 2020

Is Ryan Secrest okay? Did anyone else notice something was wrong with his eye? @RyanSeacrest @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol — Jenna Perrine (@jenper_xoxo) May 18, 2020

What happened to Ryan Seacrest and his eye?? #americanidol — Natalie Galpern (@nataliegalpern) May 18, 2020

Thankfully, a rep for Ryan told People that concerned viewers have nothing to worry about.

"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," the rep clarified. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."

The statement continued: "Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest."



This morning, Ryan's Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star Kelly Ripa announced that the American Idol host was taking the morning off after being up late. As a result, her husband, Mark Consuelos, filled in as a guest co-host for Monday's show.



Last night, Ryan did tweet out a congratulatory message to the winner of the 2020 season, Just Sam. His final tweet went out two minutes before the show wrapped up on Sunday evening.

Other than giving a shoutout to Just Sam though, Ryan himself has stayed silent on social media.



