Fans Go Wild After Carrie Underwood Shares Rare Photo with Lookalike Sisters

Carrie Underwood just shared a rare photo featuring her two sisters, Shanna Means and Stephanie Shelton, and their mom Carole. Let's just say: It is pretty obvious they're all related considering how alike they look!

The Underwood girls all got the sweetest matching tattoo while in Las Vegas (seems fitting for Sin City) as Carrie wraps up her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. Surprisingly, the tattoo was 74-year-old Mama Carole's idea, and the sisters happily obliged! Carrie chose to place the heart design on the top of her foot while the other three placed the tattoo on their wrist.

“When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, “what?” and “where?” I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink! 😂❤️ #WhatHappensInVegas

Thanks, @darekriley for being so sweet to the Underwood girls! ❤️,” Carrie wrote on Instagram.

While Carrie has been inked in the past, this was her mom's first tattoo.

Fans loved the sweet gesture, creating something special they'll all always share. They commented:

"Omg you’re mom is darling, that huge smile! She’s so stoked to get tatted with her girls 😍”

"Mama Carole looks sooo happy! Love it. Delicate and sweet"

"Your mom and sisters are adorable! Of course you too ❤️"

"🥹🥹 love this so much!"

"Girl you are in your tattoo era! You’re making me want another! 🥰"

We love getting a rare glimpse of all the Underwood girls together, and seeing Carrie's loyalty to and love for her family. She really is one of the good ones!

