Fans Go Wild After Blake Shelton Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Gwen Stefani for Her 54th Birthday

There is no doubt about it: Blake Shelton is OBSESSED with his wife and fellow musician Gwen Stefani. The pair married in 2021 after dating for 5 years and originally met on the set of The Voice when they were both judges. Blake has since stepped down as a judge, but Gwen is still part of the team for Season 24. On October 3, Gwen celebrated her 54th birthday and Shelton was there to make sure she felt extra special on her big day.

He took to Instagram, posting a never before seen photo of the couple looking smitten together. "Happy Birthday to my favorite all time person ever born in any time period in the history of mankind!!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!!!!!!,” he captioned his post.

As always the comments section never fails to deliver what we were all already thinking. "The most unlikely but most wholesome couple in history🙌🏼," one fan wrote. "In 7th grade I was the biggest fan of you both and I bought cds of both of yours, if you woulda told me you two would've ended up together my head would have exploded," another shared. Carson Daly even dropped in to comment "Get a room... 🤢."

At first glance Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani seem like an unlikely pairing considering their different musical genres and general style, but it's clear that they have enough in common to make it work. We're hoping for many more happy years to come for Blake and Gwen!

