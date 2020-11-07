Movie fans call for Colin Farrell to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts franchise

Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Warner Bros.)

With the announcement from Johnny Depp that he has quit JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts franchise, some fans have called for Colin Farrell to be cast as his replacement.

Irish star Farrell originally appeared in the first instalment of the series as Percival Graves, a character eventually unveiled to be Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald in disguise.

Depp revealed on Friday (6 November) that he has been asked by Warner Bros to resign from the role following his libel court case with The Sun which ruled against the actor.

Depp released a statement saying he’d agreed to the request, and fans took to social media to suggest movie bosses use it as an opportunity to bring Farrell back into the fold.

One fan asked: “Can we see Colin Farrell return instead? He originally played Grindelwald and was great.”

Another opined: “Farrell just oozes gravitas and I think Grindelwald needs that.”

One fan said: “Replace him with Colin Farrell to finally right the wrong of the first film,” while another Twitter user suggested: “Bring Colin Farrell back as Grindelwald!”

However, some suggested it wasn’t likely to happen due to Farrell and Depp’s friendship.

One fan said: “Colin Farrell is Johnny Depp's friend and I am sure he wouldn’t do it in support for Johnny, he has more scruples than that.”

Addressing the request he resign from the franchise, Depp previously said: “Firstly I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty.

“I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.

“Secondly, I wish to let you know that i have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected that and agreed to that request.”

