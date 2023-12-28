Fan's Voice: 'Wagner had unambitious game plan'

Gary Gowers, My Football Writer - Norwich City

Borja Sainz arrived in the 'Fine City' in the summer from the Turkish side Giresunspor, and was arguably the standout signing in a modest field, but his City career has been a slow-burner.

The young Spaniard picked up an injury in pre-season and then even when fit was handed mainly a watching brief by David Wagner.

It felt odd at the time, especially given how poor the quality of City's football has been, and Wagner's decision was made to look doubly odd when, after earning himself a start against Sheffield Wednesday four games ago, Sainz's impact was immediate - a goal and an assist.

Ever since, he has been in the starting eleven, with some City fans drawing loose comparisons with a young Emi Buendia - an undisputed hero in these parts. While comparisons with the latter-day Buendia will have to wait - the Argentinian became one of the most gifted players ever to pull on the yellow shirt - there is no doubting the Spaniard's technical quality.

Unfortunately, it was another Buendia-like quality that was to cost Sainz and City against West Brom - the feistiness.

A second booking for brandishing an imaginary yellow card was the total opposite of what was needed after City had somehow survived an opening half-hour onslaught from the Baggies.

Wagner's unambitious game plan - to sit in a 'low block', soak up West Brom pressure and look to hit them on the break - was already being stress-tested to the limit. To then lose one of the key elements in City having success in the transition was a self-inflicted body blow that probably cost them a point.

Some thought it idiotic (it was); others saw it as part of Sainz's sharp learning curse (it was); but it was also a part of the Spaniard's game that has to be carefully managed.

Take away the feistiness and you risk losing the edge that adds something a little different to City's modest armoury, but let it go unchecked and City could find themselves getting used to playing with ten men.

Over to you, Borja.